Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Generally cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.