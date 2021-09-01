The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and Ringgold Police Department are investigating the murder of 54-year-old Glenn Fraser, a therapy counselor, who was found deceased Tuesday afternoon in his office.
Sheriff Gary Sisk said deputies were called to 30 Hidden Trace Drive at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after the counselor’s clients discovered Fraser deceased from multiple stab wounds in his office.
“Fraser’s clients were waiting for a scheduled meeting to begin when one of them opened a door to the counselor’s office to use a restroom and made the discovery,” Sisk said. “We believe Fraser was alive early Tuesday morning but appears to have been absent from later scheduled meetings.”
Sisk asks that anyone with information about Fraser or patients with missed appointments Tuesday contact Detective Chris Lyons at (706) 935-2424, ext. 2525. This includes information about a family that came by Fraser’s office between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, described as a white male in his 50s, a white female in her 20s and a child about 8 to 12 years of age, in a red- or burgundy-colored minivan.
