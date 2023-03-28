TUNNEL HILL — Two region champions from the northern half of Whitfield County met Tuesday in a playoff primer.
A strong first-half connection from Region 6-3A’s Coahulla Creek led the Colts over rival Northwest Whitfield, the Region 7-4A champ, 2-1 in Tunnel Hill.
Saul Barcenas triggered the throw-in, and Miguel Arredondo used his head.
Coahulla Creek (13-1-2) scored on nearly-identical plays, both in the first half, to down Northwest (8-5-2).
Just over two minutes into the game, an early assault on the Northwest goal resulted in a Colt score.
Barcenas heaved a throw-in from the deep corner all the way in front of the net. Arredondo leapt, pounding the ball with his left ear into an open corner of the net.
A hounding, aggressive Colt side peppered shots at Northwest keepers Elijah Ehlers and Nery Martinez, but the second goal wouldn’t come until a similar play put Coahulla Creek up 2-0 with 16:11 left in the first half.
Again, Barcenas took the throw, and, again, Arredondo was there, bouncing it off the top of his head and into the same corner of the net and past a diving Martinez.
Northwest’s chances ramped up in the final minutes of the first, but a save by Cohaulla Creek keeper Diego Fraire with 10 seconds left in the first frame thwarted the best look of the half for the Bruins.
The Bruins finally got on the board in the second half but couldn’t catch up to the Colts.
Each team has one more regular season game left before hosting a first-round playoff game in their respective classification.
Coahulla Creek hosts Cedartown on Friday at 7 p.m., while Northwest is at Calhoun at the same time.
Also in local soccer action on Tuesday:
Boys
North Murray 4, Gordon Central 0
North Murray (10-2) shut out Gordon Central (8-7) 4-0 at home Tuesday night.
Ray Deleon had two goals and an assist for the Mountaineers. Sergio Miranda and Juan Pablo Martinez scored a goal, and Landon Figora had an assist. Rui Moscat had three saves.
North Murray hosts Haralson County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
North Murray 2, Gordon Central 0
North Murray (7-6) shut down Gordon Central (3-12) 2-0 Tuesday night.
Carly Clark and Kellie Taylor scored a goal for the Lady Mountaineers.
North Murray plays Haralson County at home Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Coahulla Creek 0
Northwest Whitfield (11-3) blanked Coahulla Creek (12-4) 5-0 Tuesday night at home.
The Lady Bruins scored two goals in the first half and pulled away with three more after the break.
Northwest plays at Calhoun on Friday at 5 p.m., while Coahulla hosts Cedartown at the same time.
