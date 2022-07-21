Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.