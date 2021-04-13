Undated photo issued Monday by West Mercia Police, showing the world's biggest rabbit, Darius, who has been stolen from its home in Worcestershire, police have said. West Mercia Police are appealing for information after the 129 centimeters (4 feet, 3 inches) long Continental Giant rabbit named Darius who was taken from its enclosure in the garden of the property in Stoulton, England, overnight on Saturday. (West Mercia Police via AP)