Every season since 2016 has seen at least one Whitfield County high school win a state championship in soccer.
Will it happen again this year?
The 2023 soccer state playoffs begin next week, and many championship hopefuls are from Northwest Georgia. Between girls and boys, 15 of the 16 high school teams in Whitfield and Murray counties are playoff bound.
Region titles run through Whitfield
There are six high school boys soccer programs in Whitfield County.
Five were crowned region champions this season.
Christian Heritage School, Coahulla Creek, The Dalton Academy, Dalton and Northwest Whitfield all earned region titles. The only one on the outside looking in is Southeast Whitfield, a two-time defending state champion that finished second simply because the Raiders share Region 7-4A with Northwest.
Each of those region champions will start the playoffs at home.
Christian Heritage, after winning a region/area title for the first time in school history, received a first-round bye in the Class A DII playoffs. They’ll get the playoffs started on Tuesday, April 18.
Coahulla Creek, the 2021 state champs, come into the 3A playoffs on a nine-game win streak and will play Carver-Atlanta on Wednesday. Game time has not yet been set.
The Dalton Academy has won a region title in both years of the program’s existence, and a home start to the Class A-DI playoffs gives the Pumas an opportunity to make it two-for-two in state championships also. They’ll host Rabun County on Wednesday with a game time to be announced.
Dalton, the six-time state champion, starts the quest for a seventh by hosting Jefferson in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
After falling in both the regular season and the state championship game to rival Southeast last season, Northwest Whitfield got revenge on the Raiders this year. Northwest nabbed the top spot in Region 7-4A and will host North Oconee in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Friday. Game time has not yet been announced.
And the boys aren’t the only ones winning region titles. The Dalton Lady Catamounts earned a third straight region championship and will host Flowery Branch on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
Other hosts
The Southeast boys, North Murray boys, Northwest Whitfield girls and Coahulla Creek girls all came within one game of winning region championships, but they all will still host in the first round as region runners-up.
When Northwest’s boys defeated the Raiders, Southeast’s path to a third straight state title was made a little more difficult by not being assured any home games past the first round. The Raiders host Chestatee on Friday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Kickoff time was not yet available at press time.
North Murray could have locked up a second straight region championship with a win over Murray County on Tuesday, but the Mountaineers settled for the second seed in Region 7-2A. They’ll battle Union County at home on Friday in the first round of the 2A playoffs. Start time has not yet been announced.
Northwest Whitfield dropped the de facto Region 7-4A girls championship game to Heritage. The Lady Bruins, after two straight trips to the Final Four, start out the 4A playoffs with Gainesville’s Johnson at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Coahulla Creek finished one game back of Bremen in the girls Region 6-3A championship race. The Lady Colts, after reaching the Sweet 16 a year ago, will host Cedar Grove on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the 3A playoffs.
North Murray’s girls finished as a region runner-up, too, and, one season after making the playoffs for the first time in program history, the Lady Mountaineers will get a home playoff game for the first time. Union County comes to town on Thursday for the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at a time that has not yet been announced.
Despite finishing third in Area 4-A DII, Christian Heritage’s girls got a first-round bye followed by a home game, since so few Class A DII teams have girls soccer programs. The Lady Lions will face Greene County at home at 5 p.m. on April 18.
On the road
Murray County is set to make its first appearance in the girls soccer state playoffs. The Lady Indians, after finishing third in Region 7-2A, will make the trek to Athens Academy on Thursday. Game time is not yet set.
The Murray boys will hit the road for the first round of the playoffs, too. The Indians will be at Roswell’s Fellowship Christian on Friday in the 2A playoffs. Game time has not been announced yet.
The Southeast girls once appeared destined for a Region 7-4A championship after an 8-0-1 start and a win over eventual region champion Heritage, but the Lady Raiders stumbled to a 1-4-1 finish after that game. Southeast will hope to regain that early season form on the road against Cherokee Bluff on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
