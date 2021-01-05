Eyes have been on Georgia since the general election on Nov. 3 as two crucial U.S. Senate runoffs approached the Tuesday voting day.
Those eyes may stay on Georgia for a bit longer.
As of late Tuesday night, the runoffs pitting Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff had razor-thin margins. No major media outlets had declared a winner in either race.
As of 10:40 p.m., with 1,957 of 2,656 precincts statewide reporting (74%), David Perdue led with 1,916,269 votes (51%) to Ossoff's 1,824,648 votes (49%). Loeffler was ahead with 1,901,392 votes (51%) to Warnock's 1,839,637 votes (49%).
These two races could decide the balance of power in the Senate. Republicans currently hold a 50-48 majority, but if both Georgia Democrats win that would even the count at 50 senators for each party, giving Democrat Kamala Harris, the vice president-elect, the potential deciding vote.
Despite the close numbers statewide, the two Republicans dominated results in Whitfield County. Perdue received 22,429 (70.8%) votes to Ossoff's 9,213 votes (29.1%). Loeffler had 22,440 votes (70.9%) to Warnock's 9,184 votes (29%). Turnout was 56.6% (31,642 votes).
In the runoff for the district 4 seat on the state Public Service Commission, Republican incumbent Lauren "Bubba" McDonald had 1,932,192 votes (52%) compared to Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman's 1,767,798 votes (48%). The PSC regulates the state's utilities.
