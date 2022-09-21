Today
• The Conasauga Drug Court holds its 20th anniversary party from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stage 123 at Rock Bridge Community Church, 123 W. Gordon St. The public is invited. Refreshments and entertainment will be provided.
Thursday
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts a roundtable discussion focusing on next step planning. Topics include assisted living, insurance, home health care, Medicare, therapy and transitions and the Department of Veteran Affairs. The free event is hosted by Caris Healthcare. The center is at 302 Cappes St.
Friday
• A mobile mammogram screening event is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Peach State and CHI Medical are partnering to provide breast screenings to women 35 and older free of charge. Scheduling is the best option but walk-ins are welcome. The library will be sent fliers to share that tell how to schedule an appointment.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Saturday
• Hamilton Health Care System holds a free, three-part Men’s Health and Urology event at Bradley Wellness Center. The event will include prostate-specific antigen (PSA), glucose and cholesterol screenings at 9 a.m.; an educational seminar and question and answer session by Drs. Charles Idom and Joseph Veys at 10 a.m.; and physical prostate exams beginning at 11 a.m. The first 100 men who register and attend will receive a free Hamilton Golf umbrella. All participants may enter to win a Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch. Register by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/mensevent. If you have questions, please call (706) 272-6114. If you would like to attend and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering.
• Former Dalton Daily Citizen staff writer Mark Millican signs copies of his new book “Some Gave All” at Providence Ministries North from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Dalton Village Shopping Center (2410 Cleveland Highway). Subtitled “Profiles of the Men from Gilmer, Murray and Whitfield Counties Who Died in the Vietnam War,” the book is a compilation of the stories of these men, and includes other Vietnam War-related stories and columns as well.
• The Prater’s Mill Historic Site hosts the 2022 VetClassic, an automotive fundraising event to benefit Camp Southern Ground, a multi-missioned, nonprofit organization founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown. The facility serves youth during the summer months and veterans for the rest of the year. For more information, visit www.vetclassic.com.
Monday
• Computer Basics, a course designed for beginners who would like to learn how to use a computer properly, is offered at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. The presentation will be bilingual. The class is at 4:30 p.m.
• The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcome.
Tuesday
• The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts the AARP driver’s safety course from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The costs is $30 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. To sign up, call (706) 278-3700. The center is at 302 Cappes St.
• A Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 121 W. Market St. in Chatsworth, offered by the Murray County Health Department. The clinic is for ages 18 and older. Those driving through are encouraged to wear a mask. The flu vaccine is no cost for anyone under one of several health insurance plans such as Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare and others. For those paying out-of-pocket, the cost is $25 for the regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose vaccine for people 65 and older. Cash will be accepted along with possibly other forms of payment. Call (706) 695-4585 for more details.
• TnT Art: Sharpie Painting is offered at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Tweens and teens are invited to create their own piece of art with sharpie and alcohol on canvas. This makes exciting patterns like tie-dye. All materials will be provided.
Sept. 28
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center and sponsor Traditions Homestead hold a “Bonus Bingo Game” at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700. The center is at 302 Cappes St.
Sept. 30
Oct. 1
• The Next Chapter Con is at the Dalton Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is an annual convention with almost 50 authors in attendance. The focus is to introduce a variety of independent authors and publishers. Admission is $10 at the door, free for kids 12 and under with a paying adult. For more information, visit https://www.nextchaptercon.com.
Oct. 4
• The Dalton Police Department hosts a public safety fair for the community in observation of National Night Out, and this year for the first time it will be at the Burr Performing Arts Park. The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature food, fun and games for the whole family. Joining the Dalton Police Department will be representatives of the Dalton Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, Whitfield County Fire Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Whitfield County EMA and 911, Hamilton EMS and Life Force Air Medical. Police cars, fire trucks and other equipment will be on display for the kids. The event will feature free hot dogs, cotton candy and popcorn for visitors while supplies last. Public safety employees will have free pamphlets with safety information for parents. For more information on the National Night Out program, visit the organization’s website at natw.org.
Oct. 5
• Hamilton Spine Health & Sport invites members of the community to “Golf Performance: Myth vs. Truth” at 6 p.m. at 1225 Broadrick Drive (inside the Bradley Wellness Center). Presented by Tom Boers, who has a master’s degree in physical therapy, and Brian Smith, Golf Performance Center manager, this event will explore golf performance, back pain and how your golf swing may put you at risk for injury. Participants can learn the common flaws in the golf swing that lead to back pain and how to correct them without sacrificing power. The event will include refreshments and an opportunity to meet staff members, tour the facility and try out the biomechanics lab. Attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a door prize. RSVP to Smith at (706) 272-6000, ext. 3935. Space is limited.
• The kickoff meeting of the new Friends of the Roadrunner Trail System is from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. in room 207 of Peeples Hall on the Dalton State College campus. All who enjoy the college hiking trails are welcome to attend. For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
Oct. 6
• All Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association members are invited to a tour of the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton from 10 to 11 a.m. The site (328 Pleasant Grove Drive N.E.) is on the Hammond Creek Middle School campus, off the north bypass. The facility is used by students in the North Georgia area. DWMREA members will have a guided tour and see students participating in the program. Those attending are asked to bring one item to donate to the JA Center wish list which includes Clorox wipes, tissues, hand sanitizer, writing utensils, sandwich bags, printer paper or wet erase markers. Following the tour, an optional boxed lunch from The Spiced Apple will be offered. The lunch consists of choice of sandwich, chips, pickle, side item, cookie and a drink for $12 per lunch. Lunch will be served in the Junior Achievement conference room. Boxed lunch orders must be paid by Sept. 30. To make reservations for the tour, to get information on the lunch or to order lunch, email Sandra Derrick at georgiadawg76@windstream.net.
Oct. 7
Oct. 8
• The Friends of the Library book sale is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oct. 13
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds its monthly meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Lunch starts at noon, followed by the program at 12:45 p.m., which features Bill Weaver discussing State Health Benefit Plan and Mike Zarem from Teachers Retirement System. DWMREA business items are also on the agenda. All local retired educators are invited to attend.
Oct. 14
Oct. 20-30
• The North Georgia Fair has its 74th Annual Fall Fair. There will be food, rides, entertainment and more. For more information, go to www.northgafair.com.
Oct. 21
Oct. 24
• The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcome.
Oct. 25
• The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 28
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) hosts the seventh annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. ASCI follows social distancing and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Registration is open by visiting hamiltonhealth.com/autism. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
Nov. 4
Nov. 5
The Veterans Day Road Races, a Boys and Girls Club and Carpet Capital Running Club event consisting of 5-mile, 5K and 2K races, starts at Edwards Park in Varnell at 9 a.m. Runners can register at eventbrite.com/e/veterans-day-5-mile-ga-state-championship-road-race-tickets-320874573487.
Nov. 8
• The general election is this date. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nov. 10
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds its monthly meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Lunch begins 12 noon, followed by the program at 12:45 p.m., which features Gary Cochran and local legislators from the Georgia General Assembly. DWMREA business items will also be conducted.
