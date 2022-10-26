Early voting
• Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election at the Whitfield County Courthouse is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In Murray County, early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Murray County Recreation Department on Hyden Tyler Road. There are two Saturdays of early voting, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Voting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Whitfield County Courthouse and at the Murray County rec center.
Through Saturday
• The North Georgia Fair has its 74th Annual Fall Fair. There will be food, rides, entertainment and more. For more information, go to www.northgafair.com.
Today
• The Murray County Health Department has a Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the health department, offering free breast exams to women ages 40 to 64 or if they have symptoms from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The health department is at 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road in Chatsworth, and the phone number is (706) 695-4585.
• The Downtown Dalton Development Authority Board of Directors meets at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the second floor conference room. The public is welcome either in person or via Zoom. Access the link information by going to www.downtowndalton.com.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours on at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W Main St. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (706) 270-5000. Highland Rivers Behavioral Health’s coverage area includes Murray and Whitfield counties.
Thursday
• The Chatsworth Elementary School Fall Festival is from 5 to 8 p.m. behind the school. Admission is $5 and includes chili and a trunk or treat. There is also face painting, food vendors, games, a haunted house and hay rides.
• Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) hosts a free Kids STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Festival from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Conference Center on the Gordon County Campus. Activities will be presented by GNTC’s Early Childhood Care and Education program instructors and students. There will be snacks and book bags filled with fun activities for kids to take home. The Gordon County Campus is at 1151 Highway 53 Spur in Calhoun. For more information, contact Daizha Staples, GNTC’s Special Populations coordinator, at (706) 291-3362 or dstaples@gntc.edu.
Friday
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) hosts the seventh annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. ASCI follows social distancing and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Registration is open by visiting hamiltonhealth.com/autism. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• A community celebration of Dia de los Muertos is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton and will feature live music, art, food vendors, beverages, kids’ activities, costume contests with prizes for adults and children, a lantern contest and parade, plus a traditional altar contest with a cash prize to the winner of the Judge’s and People’s Choice Awards. There will also be a shared community altar for all who want to participate. The event is free. Event parking will be available at First Baptist Church with a shuttle provided to and from the venue. If you would like to learn more about the event, the traditional festivities, or would like to help at the event, check out www.creativeartsguild.org, the Creative Arts Guild Facebook page or email Sarah Murry at Murrysarahm@creativeartsguild.org. Also contact Murry if you would like to find out how to create your own altar for the event.
Saturday
• Halloween gets off to an early start in downtown Dalton. While trick-or-treating is traditionally done Halloween night, which is Monday, there will be several events this day for families and children downtown.
— The Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) and downtown merchants hold a trick-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. “They will have things set up at their doors for kids who are trick-or-treating,” said DDDA Executive Director Candace Eaton. “People are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes. But that isn’t necessary.”
— The Animal Hospital of Whitfield County and Dalton Junior High School host a pet parade from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Burr Performing Arts Park. Registration is $20, and $10 for each additional pet. Proceeds will go to fund programs at Dalton Junior High School. There will be awards for the most creative costume and more, as well as prizes and giveaways.
— Rock Bridge Community Church holds its annual fall festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Crawford Street and Hamilton Street will be blocked off in the area around the Wink Theatre and Burr Park. The event is free and open to the public. Those attending are encouraged but not required to wear Halloween costumes.
— The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners hosts a free touch-a-truck event from 2 to 4 p.m. in front of the courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. The event will feature vehicles from the fire department, Public Works Department and sheriff’s office, including an aerial bucket truck and excavators. Trick-or-treater costumes are encouraged but not required.
• The next session of the Murray County Singing Convention is at Smyrna Baptist Church. Singing starts at 2 p.m. and will feature some old favorites from earlier days as well as songs from the newest convention songbooks. Congregational singing with a few specials — no admission charge, just good music and fellowship. Refreshments to follow. For more information, see the church website or call Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740. The church is at 1913 Smyrna Church Road in Chatsworth.
• The Dalton High School Class of 1962 has its 60th reunion at 5 p.m. at The Farm, 187 Goose Hill Road in Rocky Face. Dress for the event is casual. If you would like to attend or for more information, contact janemurphy416@gmail.com, lault@optlink.us, act@optlink.us or rcpc0703@yahoo.com.
Sunday
• The Dalton High School Drama Club holds a trunk-or-treat fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. in the west parking lot of Dalton High. Students will dress as characters from popular Disney movies and greet local children of all ages in a drive-through, trick or treat experience that supports the DHS Drama Club. Tickets are $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional child and can be purchased at the parking lot entrance on the day of the event.
Monday
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center has planned a Halloween-themed version of the “Deal or No Deal” game for 10:30 a.m. There will be refreshments, prizes for the game and a costume contest. This program is free and open to the public. The Senior Center will also host a Halloween-themed Dance and Party Night. The cost is $5 per person. Doors open at 5:30. Supper will be served at 6. Music provided by Mosteller Media Inc. Call the Senior Center to sign up in advance at (706) 278-3700. For more information, call the Senior Center.
• The Miracle League of Whitfield County holds its eighth annual trunk-or-treat on Halloween starting at 6 p.m. at the Miracle Field at Westside Park. It is open to everyone. The concession stand will be open. All proceeds go to the Miracle League. Millie Hicks, League co-director, said if people want to sign up to bring their truck to the event they can call her at (706) 260-8861. For more information on the Miracle League, go to whitfieldcountymiracleleague.com.
• Murray County High School will hold its second annual trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is presented by the Murray County High School Chorus and will be held at the high school. There will be games and prizes. For more information or to register your vehicle, contact catherine.sikes@murray.k12.ga.us.
Tuesday
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts Whitfield County representatives who will speak and share with the public the plans regarding the transition in 2023 when Whitfield County acquires the senior center from the city of Dalton. This meeting is at 10:30 a.m. at the senior center, 302 Cappes St. All are welcome. If anyone has questions, call the senior center front desk at (706) 278-3700.
• Anna Shaw Children’s Institute has its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar at noon. Lauren Buono, a pediatric neuropsychologist, gives a presentation on “Maintaining Routines During the Holidays.” Visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live-streaming information. For more information, call (706) 226-8900.
Nov. 3-5
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society holds its annual Christmas sale Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton. For more information, call (706) 278-0217.
Nov. 4
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• St. Mark’s Preschool hosts its annual chili supper at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St. It is drive-thru only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of each meal is $8 and the meal contains chili, crackers and dessert. The dessert is a brownie from Mama Wilson’s Homemade Cookies and Cakes. There will also be vegetarian chili. Corporate and group orders are available and delivery is available for orders of 10 or more. Orders can be placed at director@stmarksdalton.org or faxed to (706) 279-2698. For more information, call Paula at (706) 278-8857.
Nov. 5
• The Kiwanis Club of Dalton holds its annual Pancake Day event from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Creative Arts Guild, 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton. Since 1953, the Kiwanis Club of Dalton’s annual Pancake Day has been the chief fundraiser for the charities the club supports. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 on the morning of the breakfast. Each ticket gets you one take-out order or one adult all-you-can-eat breakfast or two in-person meals for children under 12. People can volunteer to help with Pancake Day by going to the Kiwanis Club of Dalton Facebook page and messaging the club. To buy tickets in advance, go to https://www.kiwanisofdalton.org/pancakes.
• The Veterans Day Road Races, a Boys and Girls Club and Carpet Capital Running Club event consisting of 5-mile, 5K and 2K races, starts at Edwards Park in Varnell at 9 a.m. Runners can register at eventbrite.com/e/veterans-day-5-mile-ga-state-championship-road-race-tickets-320874573487.
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has a Fall Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Little Red Barn Mobile Petting Zoo will be set up. The kids will also have fun, fall crafts and temporary tattoos. This event is free and open to all.
Nov. 8
• The general election is this date. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nov. 10
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds its monthly meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Lunch begins 12 noon, followed by the program at 12:45 p.m., which features Gary Cochran and local legislators from the Georgia General Assembly. DWMREA business items will also be conducted.
Nov. 11
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 12, 14
• Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful holds free composting classes on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Edwards Park in Varnell and Monday, Nov. 14, at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. No reservation is required. The Edwards Park class will start at 11:30 a.m. and run to 1 p.m. The class at the library will start at 4:30 p.m. and run to 6 p.m.
Nov. 13
• The Dalton American Legion Post 112 Honor Guard makes a presentation of the flags for Hamilton Hospice’s annual Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m. at Dalton First Presbyterian Church. The presentation honors veterans who passed while on hospice care. The honoring of veterans will include a presentation of the flags for the branches of the armed forces. For more information, contact the Rev. Rick Gillert at (706) 272-6837 or Gary Benson at (706) 581-2770.
Nov. 18
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 21
• After a two-year hiatus, the free Gratefull community Thanksgiving lunch returns from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be a big table set up between the Burr Performing Arts Park and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce. Believe Greater Dalton sponsors the event. Local restaurants provide the food. The goal is to bring the community together and help Dalton residents make new acquaintances.
Nov. 22
• The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 25
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
