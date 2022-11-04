Early voting
• Today is the last day for early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. Early voting is at the Whitfield County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in Murray County at the Murray County Recreation Department on Hyden Tyler Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Today
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• St. Mark’s Preschool hosts its annual chili supper at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St. It is drive-thru only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of each meal is $8 and the meal contains chili, crackers and dessert. The dessert is a brownie from Mama Wilson’s Homemade Cookies and Cakes. There will also be vegetarian chili. Corporate and group orders are available and delivery is available for orders of 10 or more. Orders can be placed at director@stmarksdalton.org or faxed to (706) 279-2698. For more information, call Paula at (706) 278-8857.
Today-Saturday
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society holds its annual Christmas sale today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. For more information, call (706) 278-0217.
• A ribbon-cutting ceremony is held for the new downtown Dalton disc golf course Friday at 3 p.m. at the freight depot at 305 S. Depot St., just off Morris Street. The first tournament for the course is Saturday. The entry fee is $15 and participants receive a limited-edition disc, downtown Dalton dollars that can be used in downtown businesses, a disc golf bingo card, a Prodigy mini-marker and other items. Tee times are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can register at https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Dalton_Open_House_2022/register.
Saturday
• The Kiwanis Club of Dalton holds its annual Pancake Day event from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Creative Arts Guild, 520 W. Waugh St. Since 1953, the Kiwanis Club of Dalton’s annual Pancake Day has been the chief fundraiser for the charities the club supports. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 on the morning of the breakfast. Each ticket gets you one take-out order or one adult all-you-can-eat breakfast or two in-person meals for children under 12. To buy tickets in advance, go to www.kiwanisofdalton.org/pancakes.
• The Veterans Day Road Races, a Boys and Girls Club and Carpet Capital Running Club event consisting of 5-mile, 5K and 2K races, starts at Edwards Park in Varnell at 9 a.m. Runners can register at eventbrite.com/e/veterans-day-5-mile-ga-state-championship-road-race-tickets-320874573487.
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has a Fall Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Little Red Barn Mobile Petting Zoo will be set up. The kids will also have fun, fall crafts and temporary tattoos. This event is free and open to all.
Monday
• Beginning this date, Hamilton Health Care System provides Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training in the Winkler Education Building, 1275 Elkwood Drive. This six-month course has shift-friendly classes that are scheduled two days a week. Graduates of this EMT-B course may take the Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (A-EMT) course afterward, if desired. All students are required to pass the course and the National Registry practical and written exam to become certified. Enrollment is now open for this program. To register or for more information, call (706) 272-6584.
Tuesday
• The general election is this date. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds its monthly meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Lunch begins noon, followed by the program at 12:45 p.m., which features Gary Cochran and local legislators from the Georgia General Assembly. DWMREA business items will also be conducted.
Nov. 11
• AdventHealth and Bojangles of Chatsworth honor the community’s veterans by hosting a free veterans breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. All veterans and Patriot Guard members are invited to enjoy a free breakfast at Bojangles of Chatsworth, 1119 N. Third Ave. For more information about the veterans breakfast, call AdventHealth Murray at (706) 602-7800, ext. 2318.
Nov. 11-12, and Nov. 17-19
• The countdown to Christmas has begun, and Dalton State College is kicking off the holiday season with a family-friendly Christmas comedy. The Department of Communication, Performing Arts and Foreign Language presents “Dashing Through the Snow” Nov. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Goodroe Auditorium on campus. The story is set in the small-town Tinsel, Texas, four days before Christmas. When guests begin arriving for a parade, Trina, the innkeeper of a local bed and breakfast, realizes she has more than she can handle with the group of “nuttier-than-a-fruitcake lodgers,” according to the Dramatists Play Service. Tickets are $10 for the public and free to current Dalton State students, faculty and staff who present a Roadrunner ID. Tickets can be purchased in advance by emailing kcorrell@daltonstate.edu.
Nov. 12
• Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail. There are two upcoming workdays: this date and Saturday, Dec. 10. The workdays begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Volunteers meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk next to the college’s athletic fields on George Rice Drive. Gloves and tools are provided. The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site.
For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
Nov. 12, 14
• Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful holds free composting classes on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Edwards Park in Varnell and Monday, Nov. 14, at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. No reservation is required. The Edwards Park class start at 11:30 a.m. and run to 1 p.m. The class at the library start at 4:30 p.m. and run to 6 p.m.
Nov. 13
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society November meeting is at 2:30 p.m. at the Old Cisco School, which was built in 1924. Becky Harris Whaley will share the history of the school. Directions: Go north on Highway 411 to Cisco Baptist Church (13745 N. 411 Highway) then turn right. The school is on the right.
• The Dalton American Legion Post 112 Honor Guard makes a presentation of the flags for Hamilton Hospice’s annual Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m. at Dalton First Presbyterian Church. The presentation honors veterans who passed while on hospice care. The honoring of veterans includes a presentation of the flags for the branches of the armed forces. For more information, contact the Rev. Rick Gillert at (706) 272-6837 or Gary Benson at (706) 581-2770.
Nov. 15
• The Varnell Mayor and Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1025 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road N.W.
Nov. 16
Nov. 17
• The Board of Trustees of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library holds its regular quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St. The meeting is open to the public.
• The Board of Trustees of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System serving Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties holds its regular quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St. The meeting is open to the public.
• The Downtown Dalton Development Authority’s Board of Directors annual meeting and elections are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the first floor council chambers at Dalton City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St. Voting begins at 4 p.m. for those who wish to cast an early ballot. To be eligible to vote in the DDDA election, one must either own a business that has a current business license or own property in the downtown district. Candidates can speak during the first portion of the annual meeting. After candidate remarks there will be a brief break to allow those who have not yet done so cast their ballot. Voting closes at 6 p.m. Ballots at that time will be counted and results announced at the close of the meeting.
