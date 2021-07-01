Friday
• The city of Eton has its annual Fireworks Festival in the old Eton Park on Friday. There will be food and games and inflatables for children. The park opens at 5 p.m. Fireworks are expected to start around 9:45 p.m.
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton at 7:30 p.m. featuring Pops in Burr Park, presented by The Creative Arts Guild. The event celebrates the Fourth of July with patriotic music from an orchestra and singers as well as dancers. The event is free and open to the public. The series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
Saturday
• Murray County has its Independence Day celebration at the Murray County Recreation Center at 745 Chestnut St. in Chatsworth. There will be live music, several vendors selling food and other items, and inflatables for children starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks are expected to start around 10 p.m.
• The town of Cohutta holds its Independence Day celebration at Shugart Park, next to Cohutta Elementary School. The festivities start at 4 p.m and include live music, food vendors and antique cars and tractors. Fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m.
• The city of Varnell and Highland Forest subdivision host a fireworks show at about 9:30 p.m. The show is for residents of the subdivision and the city of Varnell.
Sunday
• The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department hosts its annual Fourth of July celebration, including a professional fireworks display at 9:45 p.m., with most events at Heritage Point Park. There will be music, food vendors and free activities for attendees. For a list of events and times, visit www.mydprd.com.
• American Legion Post 112 in Dalton hosts a Veterans Appreciation Day at 1118 N. Glenwood Ave. All veterans and their families are invited to the event, which begins at 5 p.m. There will be games and prizes. A cookout with hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans and potato salad begins around 7:30 p.m. In addition, there will be entertainment. After the fun, games, entertainment and meal, everyone will go to the back of the building, put out chairs and watch the fireworks. For more information, call (706) 226-5120.
July 9
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton with the Truist Tent pre-show featuring Alejandro Olson (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Descendencia Texana (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner Los Del Sexto (8:30 to 10). The event is free and open to the public. The series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
July 10
• A work day is planned at Dunagan Cemetery in Rocky Face at 8 a.m. (or whatever time works for you). There will be a brief social time to enjoy biscuits, coffee and juice together when the project is complete. Please help spread the word. The mowing season runs April through October of each year. "We appreciate so much the willing volunteers and wonderful support we receive each year in maintaining the cemetery grounds," organizers said. "We especially appreciate those 'unseen workers' who cannot make it on Saturday but come earlier in the week to do their part and more! Many hands make light work!" Contributions to the cemetery operating fund in memory of or in honor of loved ones are always appreciated and may be sent to Carolyn Lewallen, treasurer, 424 LaFayette Road S.W., Rocky Face, GA, 30740. Contact Kim Pickens at (706) 673-5197 or (706) 270-3301 for more information.
• The Spring Place Ruritan Club sponsors a community-wide litter pickup of Spring Place in Murray County and a sprucing up of the spring that gives the town its name. Volunteers will meet at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church (237 Elm St. in Chatsworth) at 8:30 a.m. to form teams and divide the township into areas for trash pickup. Targeted areas include Elm Street, Ellijay Street, Tibbs Bridge Road, Spring Place-Smyrna Road and Highway 225. For those who like to play in the water, another team will spruce up the Moravian Spring area off Ellijay Street. Garbage bags and grabbers will be provided.
• The historic Wright Hotel, the Chatsworth Depot and Seaboard Coast Line Caboose are all part of the next Second Saturday opening in Chatsworth. All three Whitfield-Murray Historical Society properties will be open for guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission to each property is free, but donations are appreciated.
July 12
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
July 16
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton with the Truist Tent pre-show featuring Connor Priest (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner Andrew Marsh and Friends (8:30 to 10). The event is free and open to the public. The series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
July 17
• The Murray Arts Council's 2021 Concerts in the Park series is at 7 p.m. with performances by The Other Brothers with opening performer Andy Giles. The concert series is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.
July 19
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers.
July 22-24 and 25
• Murray Arts Council presents its sixth annual summer children’s theater production, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The show, directed by MAC President Lori McDaniel, will be performed July 22-24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Innovative School (also known as the Old Eton School) in Eton. Tickets are $8 for students/senior citizens and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at the door. Cash and checks will be accepted.
July 23
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton with the Truist Tent pre-show featuring David + Cynthia (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Greasy Mojo (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner the Buckner Brothers (8:30 to 10). The event is free and open to the public. The series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
July 30
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton with the Truist Tent pre-show featuring Jake Sane and Craig Pratt (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Brandon Maddox (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner Jackson Lawrence (8:30 to 10). The event is free and open to the public. The series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
Aug. 2
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 16
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers.
Aug. 21
• “Spring Place: Rooted in Red Clay” is the theme for the 24th annual Spring Place Community Festival, set for this day at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church. A used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor/outdoor flea market and other activities begin at 8 a.m. Highlighting the day is the auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs and gift cards donated by area businesses. The outdoor auction begins at 10. The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club. Recent “finds,” pictures and artifacts relating to the agricultural history of the area will be the featured display along with several antique tractors. Proceeds will go to the Church Preservation Fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. For more information, call (706) 695-2740 or (706) 264-3968.
• The Murray Arts Council's 2021 Concerts in the Park series is at 7 p.m. with performances by Slim Pickins with opening performer Zach Chastain. The concert series is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.
Aug. 20
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton with the Truist Tent pre-show featuring Joseph Blake Evans (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Call Me Spinster (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner Caleb and The Gents (8:30 to 10). The event is free and open to the public. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
Sept. 13
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 17
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
Sept. 18
• The Murray Arts Council's 2021 Concerts in the Park series is at 7 p.m. with performances by Doc Marten’s Flannel Review with opening performer Greg Parton. The concert series is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.
Sept. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers.
Sept. 24
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
Oct. 4
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers.
Oct. 29
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute hosts the sixth annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. The institute follows social distancing and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Temple Grandin, an internationally known spokesperson with autism, will be the keynote speaker. Grandin’s story was featured in “Temple Grandin,” a movie about living with autism and using her talents to revolutionize practices for the humane handling of livestock. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals. For more information, contact Lindsey Coker at lcoker@hhcs.org.
Nov. 1
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 15
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers.
Dec. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers.
Jan. 10
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Ongoing
• Al-Anon meetings are held Wednesday mornings at 11 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 623 S. Thornton Ave. Al-Anon has but one purpose, to help families and friends of alcoholics. Anyone who is affected by someone else’s alcoholism is welcome.
• The Dalton Fellowship Al-Anon group meets at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St. in Dalton.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The Blunt House, completed in 1848, is the second oldest house as well as the first two-story wooden house built in Dalton. It was the home of Ainsworth Emery Blunt, the first mayor of Dalton elected in 1847, the first postmaster, one of the founders of the First Presbyterian Church and a crucial player in the 1851 formation of Whitfield County. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Parent Support Group at the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Southern Magnolia room on the lower level of the facility (1201 Burleyson Road). All parents, grandparents, guardians and other family members of children with special needs are invited to take part in this parent-led group. The institute follows social distancing and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines. Children are welcome, and childcare is provided. The event includes free pizza, drinks and an activity. Please RSVP by calling (706) 226-8911.
• The Chatsworth Chess Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. at PK Grill & Bakery, 3503 Highway 411 N. in Chatsworth. The club serves all of North Georgia, and the public is welcome from beginners to grandmasters. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/chatsworthchessclub or email chatsworthchessclub@gmail.com.
• The Creative Arts Guild holds a Musicians Circle Jam Session on the first Sunday of each month. The free workshops are from 2 to 4 p.m. at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton and are led by Guild Music Instructor David Rogers. Participants can be of any age or ability level. The workshops cover such aspects as how to supercharge your writing and performing skills and tell stronger stories through your music. Attendees also have an opportunity to workshop their own songs for group or one-on-one critiques. Then stick around after the session to do some networking and co-writing and take part in a special open mic night for all attendees. For more information, contact Guild Music Director Lisa Elders at (706) 259-1822 or lisae@creativeartsguild.org.
• The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room. If you have questions, please call (706) 226-8966.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
