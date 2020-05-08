The University of Mississippi celebrates more than 5,400 candidates for graduation in the class of 2020 during a live, virtual celebratory event on Saturday.
The following local students are candidates for graduation:
• Sean Gabriel Elemento, of Rocky Face, is a candidate for a master of accountancy and data analytics degree. Elemento is a master of accounting and data analytics major in the Graduate School.
• Emily Caroline Ross, of Dalton, is a candidate for a bachelor of arts in education degree. Ross is a social studies education major in the School of Education.
"While we aren't able to gather in the Grove and at other beautiful venues on our campus right now for traditional pomp and circumstance, we could not let our originally scheduled commencement day pass without recognizing the incredible achievements, character and spirit of this class of graduates," Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said.
University of Mississippi leaders continue to evaluate plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony at a later date. The virtual event begins at 1 p.m. and can be viewed at olemiss.edu.
