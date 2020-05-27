Dalton Little Theatre announces its 2020 scholarship recipients:
• Elyza Guzman and Taylor Witherow won the Keith McDearis Musical Theatre Scholarships.
• Megan Robertson received the J. Forest Ovbey Scholarship.
• Landon Conley captured the Jimmy Nations Scholarship.
Dalton Little Theatre scholarship opportunities are open annually to high school seniors at area public high schools.
The Keith McDearis Scholarship is given in memory of the longtime DLT actor, dancer, singer, musician and musical theatre director who was active in both high school and community theatrical productions throughout his lifetime.
The McDearis scholarship has two recipients this year. Guzman has performed in plays at Coahulla Creek High School and Dalton Little Theatre. The daughter of Cynthia Vila, Guzman plans to attend Emerson College in Boston. Witherow has appeared in numerous productions at Northwest Whitfield High School and Dalton Little Theatre. She is a member of the Northwest Whitfield High School comedy improv team. The daughter of Mike and Kimberly Witherow, she will attend Kennesaw State University.
The J. Forrest Ovbey Scholarship is given in memory of the 1998 Southeast Whitfield High School graduate who was active in both school and DLT productions throughout his four years of high school. Robertson has performed in plays at Dalton High School and Dalton Little Theatre. She is a member of the Catamount Singers and a Georgia Thespians Conference Scholarship finalist. The daughter of Darla Paige Watts, she plans to attend the New School of Drama in New York City.
The Dr. Jimmy Nations Scholarship is given in memory of the longtime educator, DLT actor and fine arts education supporter. Conley will attend Kennesaw State University and plans a career in language education. The son of Bruce and Michelle Conley, he has acted in productions at Coahulla Creek High School and Dalton Little Theatre.
Scholarship recipients will be honored at the August annual banquet at Dalton Little Theatre, 210 N. Pentz St., Dalton. Scholarships are made possible through the generous membership support and sponsorship of Dalton Little Theatre patrons and business partners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.