Boyd Randall Green, age 64, of Rocky Face, Georgia passed away Wednesday, September, 16, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mr. Leon M. Ham III, 91, of Rocky Face passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late Leon M. Ham Jr. and Sara Cutler Ham and was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Leon M. and Kate Wakefield Ham, and Sam and Sadie Cutler; sister, Sara and his…
Barrett W. Whittemore II, age 80, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, September 14,2020. A graveside service will be held for Mr. Whittemore. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Steps Family Support Council P.O. Box 1707 Dalton GA. 30722 Arrangements have been entrusted to …
