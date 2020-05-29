Alliant Health Plans announces eight winners for the 2020 Alliant Health Plans Scholarship Program.
Each winner is awarded a $1,500 scholarship for the 2020-2021 year, which may be used to offset student tuition, books and other qualifying expenses.
he scholarship program encourages academic excellence and student leadership, as well as recognizes an individual, such as a parent, grandparent, teacher or guidance counselor, who played a pivotal role in the student's personal and academic success.
"Each year we honor seniors and those who positively influenced them," said Mark Mixer, Alliant Health Plans CEO. "Given the unprecedented challenges faced by all students this year, we really want to celebrate those seniors who strive for excellence -- and encourage them to pursue their chosen fields of study, which will enrich and help serve our community in the future."
Scholarship winners are:
• Jacee Baldivid: Northwest Whitfield High School, who will attend the University of Georgia and major in dietetics.
• Hayden Brock: Dalton High School, who will attend Kennesaw State University and major in business management.
• Rachel Climer: Northwest Whitfield High School, who will attend Georgia Tech and major in chemical engineering.
• Madelyn Gibbs: Northwest Whitfield High School, who will attend the University of North Georgia and major in nursing.
• Samuel Minter: Northwest Whitfield High School, who will attend Lee University and major in psychology/guidance counseling.
• Isha Mittal: Northwest Whitfield High School, who will attend Georgia Tech and major in biology.
• Jill Patel: Dalton High School, who will attend Georgia Tech and major in industrial engineering.
• Melany Romero: Northwest Whitfield High School, who will attend Georgia State University and major in psychology.
