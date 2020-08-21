America Recycles Day Billboard Contest announced for fall 2020

The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority is pleased to announce the 11th Annual America Recycles Day Billboard Contest for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders attending public or private schools participating in the Target Recycling at School program in Whitfield County.
This year, students can participate whether they are attending classes virtually or in person.
Students are invited to design a billboard in keeping with the spirit of America Recycles Day, which is celebrated yearly on Nov. 15. The top design out of the three grade levels will be displayed during the month of November on two billboards in Whitfield County.
The artwork is easy to design at home because students only need one piece of 8.5-inch by 11-inch white paper and coloring tools. This way, parents of middle school students staying at home this semester can have them compete as well.
Schools in Whitfield County eligible to participate include Eastbrook Middle, New Hope Middle, North Whitfield Middle, Valley Point Middle, Westside Middle, Dalton Middle, Northstar School, Crossroads Academy, Christian Heritage School and Learning Tree School.
During the 2019 contest, Eastbrook Middle School eighth-grader Maria Maldanado, won first place overall. Her design includes the phrase “I Recycle, Do You?” which was one of the themes of the contest. The artwork is clean and easy to read. It plays with the typography to create neat imagery that reminds us that by recycling we help save our trees and the planet.
Themes for this year are “I want to be recycled!” and “I recycle with Recycling Ben!” First-, second- and third-place prizes will be given in each of the school’s entrants. The grand prize is chosen from each of the first-place winners.
The Contest Guide with two versions of the official entry form can be downloaded at www.DWSWA.org. The deadline for entries is Oct. 12. There is no entry fee, however, an official entry form needs to be included with the artwork. Winners will be announced on Oct. 19.
For more information, contact Amy Hartline, recycling and education program coordinator, at (706) 278-5001, or email ahartline@dwswa.org. To learn more about America Recycles Day, visit www.americarecyclesday.org.
