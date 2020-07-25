Anna Shaw Children's Institute to host volunteer advocacy training sessions

The Anna Shaw Children's Institute, 1201 Burleyson Road, will host a training program, given by the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, for individuals to become special education advocates. The training, Volunteer Advocacy Project, will be offered in-person at the institute or through Zoom.
The training is designed for parents, teachers, healthcare providers, self-advocates and other interested individuals. Participants will be trained to provide instrumental and affective support to families of children with disabilities.
The training, held on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Aug. 17, will cover the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, state law, the Family Education and Privacy Act, and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.
The institute will follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for screening, social distancing and masking to ensure the health and safety of participants.
Participants are required to attend all 12 sessions and advocate for four families of children with disabilities after training completion. The cost is $75. Applications are due by Thursday. For Zoom participation, apply online at https://redcap.vanderbilt.edu/sur veys/?s=EE49MAFYJ9.
Space is limited for the in-person option. To apply, please contact Lindsey Coker at lcoker@hhcs.org. To receive assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids during the in-person option, please indicate when registering.
