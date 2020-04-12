Art contest
Obituaries
Mrs. Shirley Louann Pruitt, age 79, of Rocky Face, passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born on October 20, 1940, in Newport, KY to the late Matthew Morris and Clata Mae Fowler Morris. She was a member of Dewey Baptist Church of White and attended Mt. Verno…
Mrs. Vernie Ruth Reed Thurman, age 87, of Chatsworth, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence. She loved gardening and quilting. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles L. Reed; parents, Thomas & Ethel Fowler Davis; grandchildren, Tim Reed and Stephanie Frit…
Most Popular
Articles
- Whitfield County Schools to close school year a week early
- Second Whitfield County death linked to COVID-19 reported
- UPDATE: Whitfield adds 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Murray 1 in latest update
- Whitfield County has second COVID-19 death in the past 2 days
- Federal unemployment aid coming to Georgians not eligible for state benefits
- Georgia Department of Public Health: Sharp increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state
- Young Dalton inventor making hand sanitizer for local first responders, others
- UPDATE: Whitfield County's confirmed COVID-19 cases jump from 21 to 24
- UPDATE: Murray's confirmed COVID-19 cases rise from 11 to 12; Whitfield's stay at 21
- Georgia DFCS staff work on the front line during COVID-19 pandemic
