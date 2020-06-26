Barbre receives Joseph E. Willard Scholarship

Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. in Dalton has awarded this year's Joseph E. Willard Scholarship to Barrett Barbre. He is a recent graduate of Coahulla Creek High School and plans to attend Kennesaw State University where he will major in engineering.
Barbre is the son of Ben and Tina Barbre, the brother of Brayden and Bryce Barbre and grandson of Elaine Lowery, James Lowery and Melody Barbre. Ben Barbre has been employed as plant manager at Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. for 25 years.
Barbre is the 36th recipient of the Willard Scholarship, which was established in 1984 in memory of Joe Willard, a longtime assistant and close friend to company founder and chairman, Harvey Howalt. Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. awards the Willard Scholarship each year to a deserving child of one of its employees. The full scholarship pays four years of college tuition, room and board within the University of Georgia system, or an amount equivalent for out-of-state recipients.
