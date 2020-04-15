After much deliberation, the staff of the annual Battle of Resaca has canceled the May 16-17 reenactment due to the safety concerns of COVID-19.
With the concerns of having thousands of visitors from all over the country coming into Gordon County it came down to the community's safety and to those visitors attending, a spokesman said.
Plans are underway for the 157th anniversary of the Battle of Resaca reenactment to be scheduled in 2021 on May 15-16.
