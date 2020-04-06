Blood Assurance seeking COVID-19 convalescent plasma

COVID-19 convalescent plasma is an Federal Drug Administration investigational treatment where plasma is transfused from a recovered COVID-19 donor into a critically ill patient. Blood Assurance will be collecting, processing and sending the donated plasma to hospitals where it will be given to patients.
If you have had a positive COVID-19 test result, recovered, and would like to help critically ill patients in need, please consider donating plasma with Blood Assurance.
Requirements for donating convalescent plasma:
• You must have had an official diagnosis of COVID-19.
• You must be recovered and symptom free for 28 days OR be symptom free for at least 14 days and have a negative COVID-19 test.
• Must be able to pass all standard requirements to give blood.
For more information on becoming a convalescent plasma donor, go to www.bloodassurance.org/covidplasma.
