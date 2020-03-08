Bradley Wellness Center to offer free CPR for Parents class

Bradley Wellness Center will offer a free CPR for Parents class from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Taught by Megan Stockburger, Bradley Wellness Center program supervisor, the class will include the basics of CPR, first aid and choking remedies for children and infants. Stockburger is a certified American Heart Association instructor.
"Because little ones are so curious and have such small airways, choking is very common in infants and children," said Stockburger. "This class is focused on helping you to achieve confidence and be prepared for the unthinkable."
The class is designed for beginners and does not include formal certification.
"This class is great for expectant parents, grandparents, babysitters or anyone who has regular contact with children," Stockburger said.
Registration is required. register by calling (706) 278-9355.
