Carpet City Rotary donates to local Special Olympics

The Carpet City Rotary Club, known locally as the morning Rotary Club, presented a check for $5,000 to the Dalton Parks & Recreation Department's Special Olympics program. The donation comes from proceeds from the club's annual fundraiser, The Swing for the Green $1,000,000 Hole-In-One Shoot-Out. The club has been a strong supporter of this program for many years and, along with the monetary contribution, its members donate their time by volunteering during each of the three local Special Olympics competitions.
"Carpet City Rotary Club has, for many years, given the Dalton City Special Olympics the means to provide sports training and competition to children with different abilities," said Lisa Hughey, recreation department program manager. "This affects over 300 school-age children who may not otherwise have the opportunity. We appreciate partnering with Rotary for over 15 years and look forward to working with them in the future."
Rotary International is an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and to advance goodwill and peace throughout the world. Since its inception in 1905, Rotary International has grown to 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide who have a shared passion for service and who come together to create positive, lasting change in their communities and around the world.
The organization's impact starts with its members -- people who work tirelessly with their clubs to solve some of their communities' toughest challenges. The Carpet City Rotary Club has been a proud supporter of the Whitfield County community and has donated more than $115,000 to and volunteered more than 1,000 hours with local Special Olympics over the past 17 years.
In addition to its donation to Special Olympics program, the club also used proceeds from its 2019 fundraiser to donate $500 to Shop with a Cop; sponsor three local students to attend Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students at the NASA space camp in Huntsville, Alabama; and adopt two local families with special needs children during Christmas to provide toys, clothing and food for all family members.
This year's $1,000,000 Shoot-Out is Saturday, April 18. The qualifying round is at Dalton Golf & Country Club from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the final round is at Nob North Golf Course at 4 p.m. If you would like to be a sponsor or a competitor, contact any Carpet City Rotarian. Or you may email club President Renee Davis at renee@4pawsresort.net or club President-Elect Jackie Killings at jmkillings@yahoo.com.
Follow the Carpet City Rotary Club on Facebook for the latest information on the event and other club activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.