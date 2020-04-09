Join the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carters Lake on a weekly virtual exploration of its natural resources and Carters Lake history. Each week, there will be a virtual event to discuss and learn about topics such as astronomy, plant and animal species identification, threatened and endangered species, geology, other science-related topics and the local history of Carters Lake in Murray County.
These park ranger-led programs will be broadcast on Thursdays at 1 p.m. The live platform will allow interaction and questions as the educational topic is being discussed. To access and for more information, follow U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Carters Lake on Facebook.
During this period of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opportunities to engage in educational pursuits are limited. Tune in to experience the Carters Lake virtual interpretive series from the comfort of your home.
If you miss a program, don't worry, all programs are recorded and posted for viewing at your leisure.
