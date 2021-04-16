Church news for April 16

• Antioch Baptist Church has a community yard sale on Saturday, May 1, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your items to sell or come by to shop. The church is at 1205 Antioch Road.
• Dalton First United Methodist Church hosts the Dalton Citywide Marriage Retreat 2021 featuring international speakers and bestselling authors Bill and Pam Farrel on Friday, April 23, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person, a book will be provided and scholarships are available. Childcare is provided. Join in person or watch online with a secure live video link that will be sent out the day of the events. To register, call (706) 278-8494 ext. 102 or visit https://dfumc.wufoo.com/forms/dalton-marriage-conference-april-23-24-2021. According to organizers, the Farrels "will encourage and entertain while providing some of the greatest tips for all of your relationships. Their practical wisdom, personal style and humorous presentation will enrich you as you make the differences work for you." The couple has been married and in ministry for 39 years. The Farrels have written 46 books including "Men Are Like Waffles, Women Are Like Spaghetti." They have spoken to a variety of groups: overseas for missions, the military and government-sponsored events; in the United States and Canada for churches, conference centers, community groups and businesses.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
