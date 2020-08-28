• On Sunday, Sept. 20, Hopewell Baptist Church celebrates Pastor Windell and first lady Cynthia Smith's 15th anniversary. Due to the events going on around us, we are unable to gather together at the church house. However, we wanted to invite you to help us celebrate their anniversary. They have been a blessing to us not only at Hopewell Baptist Church, but throughout our community as well. To show your love and appreciation for pastor and first lady, you may send cards, gifts and/or monetary gifts to: Windell and Cynthia Smith, 3463 Hopewell Church Road, Dalton, GA 30721.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church food bank is open on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call (706) 226-5987.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road. To donate items, drop them off during operating hours or leave them on the front porch. Tax receipts are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.