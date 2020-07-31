• Bethel A.M.E. Church Bible study and prayer service is on a conference line. Dial (775) 799-9148 and you will be connected directly with church family members.
• Five Springs United Methodist Church invites everyone to its 7 a.m. Facebook devotion Monday through Friday. The church's 11 a.m. Sunday service is also live-streamed on Facebook. Those who attend the service are asked to wear face masks for safety reasons. Anyone in need of food can come by the church on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. for a drive-through pickup. Anyone who has fresh vegetables from their garden and would like to donate them to the church food pantry can contact George or Ernie at (706) 277-1998. The church is at 2823 Five Springs Road.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church food bank is open on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call (706) 226-5987. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road. To donate items, drop them off during operating hours or leave them on the front porch. Tax receipts are available.
• Westside Baptist Church hosts a revival beginning Sunday, Aug. 9, with the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services. Then, the revival continues Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 14, nightly at 7. The evangelist is Dean McNeese. The church is at 467 LaFayette Road in Rocky Face. Contact Phyllis Owen at (706) 537-2585 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.