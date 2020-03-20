• For the winter months only, Bethel A.M.E. Church Bible study and prayer service is on the conference line due to colder weather and it getting darker earlier in the evening. Dial (775) 799-9148 and you will be connected directly with church family members.
• Bridging the Gap Ministries celebrates its 16th anniversary on Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St., with the Rev. Ron King of Inner Peace Church of Chattanooga as the guest speaker. Dinner will be served at 2 p.m.
• Do you like to sing and have fellowship with other senior adults? Then the place for you is with the Sounds of Joy. The Sounds of Joy is a senior adult interdenominational singing group sponsored by Dalton First United Methodist Church. The group normally presents four programs a year at various nursing homes and adult care facilities in Dalton and Whitfield County. Rehearsal is each Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for one hour in the music suite of Dalton First United Methodist Church. If you like to sing (you don’t have to be good, only enjoy singing), contact Elizabeth at (706) 278-8494.
• Hopewell Baptist Church celebrates its 141st Homecoming and church anniversary on Sunday, May 17. The 3 p.m. guests are Pastor Jeremy Abernathy and the Noonday Missionary Baptist Church family from Marietta. Pastor Windell Smith invites the community to join the church as it celebrates. Lunch will be served after the morning worship service. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church food bank is open on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call (706) 226-5987. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• The Murray County Gospel Singing Convention will hold its quarterly singing at Smyrna Baptist Church on Saturday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature congregational singing from the new convention books, some old favorites, a few specials and announcements of other singings. There will not be a meal prior to the service. Check the church website for updates or changes.
• The New Harvest Church of Ministries will celebrate Men's Day on Sunday, April 5, at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Pastor Bishop Nicky Paul Starling will bring the morning celebration message, and the Rev. Darrell Shaw of New Corinth Baptist of Cartersville will be the afternoon guest. Dinner will be served from 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. Everyone is invited.
• New Hope Baptist Church (Naomi Circle) Women’s Ministry has a Mid-Morning Delight breakfast on Saturday at 10 a.m. The speakers are Evangelist Diane Bonds, a member of True Gospel Pentecostal, and Minister Debbie Madden, a member of Community Fellowship. On Sunday, the church hosts a Women’s Day as Tamr’e Weaver is the 10 a.m. worship speaker. Everyone is welcome to both events.
• Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed (AWANAS) is in full swing at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Joint commanders David and Angie Jumper invite youth in kindergarten through sixth grade to attend each Wednesday night from 7 to 8. Meetings are in the fellowship hall. Come and learn and have fun at the same time.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road. To donate items, drop them off during operating hours or leave them on the front porch. Tax receipts are available.
• Christians Under Construction, described as a practical, biblical discussion of Christian living, meets each Friday at 7 p.m. at True Gospel Holiness Church. The facilitator is Mary Coppage. The church is at 109 S. Henderson St. in Dalton.
• The Youth Department of True Gospel Pentecostal Church in Dalton invites the public to join the church in the worship of God with songs of praise, praise dances/mimes, testimonials and messages of encouragement and inspiration at a service on Saturday, March 28, at 6 p.m. Local church youth groups are encouraged to attend in their church colors or neon colors if they wish. Though the service is being hosted by the Youth Department, true worshippers of God of all ages are invited. True Gospel's pastor, Bishop Reuben Graham, and the Youth Department welcome you to attend.
