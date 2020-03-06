• For the winter months only, Bethel A.M.E. Church Bible study and prayer service is on the conference line due to colder weather and it getting darker earlier in the evening. Dial (775) 799-9148 and you will be connected directly with church family members.
• Bridging the Gap Ministries celebrates its 16th anniversary on Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St., with the Rev. Ron King of Inner Peace Church of Chattanooga as the guest speaker. Dinner will be served at 2 p.m.
• Do you like to sing and have fellowship with other senior adults? Then the place for you is with the Sounds of Joy. The Sounds of Joy is a senior adult interdenominational singing group sponsored by Dalton First United Methodist Church. The group normally presents four programs a year at various nursing homes and adult care facilities in Dalton and Whitfield County. Rehearsal is each Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for one hour in the music suite of Dalton First United Methodist Church. If you like to sing (you don’t have to be good, only enjoy singing), contact Elizabeth at (706) 278-8494.
• First Baptist Church of Dalton is offering a spring soccer league for children under 6 (ages 4 and 5) and children under 8 (ages 6 and 7). Registration is underway. You may register in the atrium at First Baptist Church. Any questions, please call the church at (706) 278-2911.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church food bank is open on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call (706) 226-5987. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• The New Harvest Church of Ministries celebrates Family and Friends Day on Sunday, March 15. Pastor Nicky Paul Starling will give the 10:30 a.m. morning celebration message, and the 2:30 p.m. guests are David Thomas and Community Fellowship Church of Dalton. Dinner will be served from 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. Everyone is invited.
• New Hope Baptist Church presents an evening with Karla Felecia Scaife on Saturday, March 14, at Rock Bridge Community Church Studio 123, at 123 W. Gordon St. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include a spaghetti dinner at 6 p.m.
• The North Georgia General Missionary Baptist Association holds its First Saturday Fellowship Service with Pastor DeShannon Davis and St. Paul Baptist Church at 428 Pleasant Valley Road in Silver Creek on Saturday at 9:45 a.m.
• Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed (AWANAS) is in full swing at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Joint commanders David and Angie Jumper invite youth in kindergarten through sixth grade to attend each Wednesday night from 7 to 8. Meetings are in the fellowship hall. Come and join in learning and having fun at the same time.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road. To donate items, drop them off during operating hours or leave them on the front porch. Tax receipts are available.
• Greater Vision sings at Salem Baptist Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. The church is at 1448 Pleasant Grove Drive. Everyone is invited.
• The Annual Men's Day Breakfast at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church is Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m. Guest speakers will be the church's minister of music, Scotty Cousins, and Minister Elder Kenneth Cooper of True Gospel. The Men's Day Celebration is Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. with special guest Pastor Sydney B. Ford of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Rome. The theme is "A Real Man I've Got to Be." The church is at 2014 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Dalton.
• Christians Under Construction, described as a practical, biblical discussion of Christian living, meets each Friday at 7 p.m. at True Gospel Holiness Church. The facilitator is Mary Coppage. The church is at 109 S. Henderson St. in Dalton.
• Missionary Kevin Hall is the guest speaker for Whitfield Baptist Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. Hall got saved and baptized under the ministry of Whitfield Baptist and graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School in 1998 where he was an all-area football player. After high school, Hall was offered a full scholarship to play football at Virginia Military Institute but turned down the scholarship to attend Bible college and prepare for the ministry. Fourteen years ago Hall moved to Port Elizabeth, South Africa, where, according to his pastor Wayne Cofield, he has started several churches and a Bible institute to train preachers to reach their people with the Gospel. His brother Jeremy and his cousin Mark Coffey both work in different churches in South Africa and all three have worked together to start an exciting youth camp ministry called Camp Rhino where they are reaching hundreds of young people in South Africa. He will be on furlough for the next 11 months and will be traveling across the country reporting in and raising more support. Cofield invites everyone. A nursery is available. Whitfield Baptist is at 2134 Dug Gap Road.
