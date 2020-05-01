• Bethel A.M.E. Church Bible study and prayer service is on a conference line.
Dial (775) 799-9148 and you will be connected directly with church family members.
• Do you like to sing and have fellowship with other senior adults? Then the place for you is with the Sounds of Joy. The Sounds of Joy is a senior adult interdenominational singing group sponsored by Dalton First United Methodist Church. The group normally presents four programs a year at various nursing homes and adult care facilities in Dalton and Whitfield County.
Rehearsal is each Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for one hour in the music suite of Dalton First United Methodist Church.
If you like to sing (you don't have to be good, only enjoy singing), contact Elizabeth at (706) 278-8494.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church food bank is open on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call (706) 226-5987. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed (AWANAS) is at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Joint commanders David and Angie Jumper invite youth in kindergarten through sixth grade to attend each Wednesday night from 7 to 8. Meetings are in the fellowship hall. The youth can learn and have fun at the same time.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road. To donate items, drop them off during operating hours or leave them on the front porch. Tax receipts are available.
• Christians Under Construction, described as a practical, biblical discussion of Christian living, meets each Friday at 7 p.m. at True Gospel Holiness Church.
The facilitator is Mary Coppage. The church is at 109 S. Henderson St. in Dalton.
