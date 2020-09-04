• Anyone interested in a basic homiletics class is invited to join classes at Antioch Baptist Church. The church will study some basics of "the art and science of preaching." Attendees will learn how to design and to develop sermon outlines and sermons. This series of classes is for all who want to know the basics of preaching, the basics of designing and developing a sermon. The class will be limited to 15. Call Pastor Donald Cantrell at (706) 218-5646 or email him at dcantrell2@charter.net for more information.
• Bethel A.M.E. Church Bible study and prayer service is on a conference line. Dial (775) 799-9148 and you will be connected directly with church family members.
• On Sunday, Sept. 20, Hopewell Baptist Church celebrates Pastor Windell and first lady Cynthia Smith's 15th anniversary. Due to the events going on around us, we are unable to gather together at the church house. However, we wanted to invite you to help us celebrate their anniversary. They have been a blessing to us not only at Hopewell Baptist Church, but throughout our community as well. To show your love and appreciation for pastor and first lady, you may send cards, gifts and/or monetary gifts to: Windell and Cynthia Smith, 3463 Hopewell Church Road, Dalton, GA 30721. Please contact Minister Ray at (706) 483-3862, if more information is needed.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church food bank is open on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call (706) 226-5987. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road. To donate items, drop them off during operating hours or leave them on the front porch. Tax receipts are available.
• Since 1901 Smyrna Baptist Church has been ministering to residents in south Murray County. The congregation will celebrate its 119th anniversary with Homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 20, but things will be a bit different. Services begin at 10:30 a.m. on Homecoming Sunday as is the custom, but some will attend via Facebook, others as "drive-ins," and some in person, socially distancing, wearing masks and such. The service will start with music by a reunited but socially distanced Smyrna Choir. They've not been able to gather since March, but the group will sing some favorites from a dozen decades. There could even be a special or two. Pastor Andrew Bowen will deliver his Homecoming message, but the traditional Homecoming meal will be omitted due to space restrictions. All members, former members and pastors, and prospective members are invited to attend, one way or another. The church is on Smyrna Church Road. For more information, call (706) 695-5815 or visit the church website.
• Varnell United Methodist Church Praise'n Play Preschool opens Tuesday and is taking applications for children 9 months through 5 years of age, including pre-kindergarten. Call (706) 694-8023 for more information.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
