Reinhardt University has announced the students who earned recognition of being placed on the fall 2019 Dean's and President's Lists.
To be on the President's List, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 grade point average. Whitfield County residents who earned their place on the fall 2019 President's List are Salvador Castillo, Elizabeth Day, Jocelyn Satterfield and Jillian Trowell of Dalton.
The Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 grade point average, with no grade less than a B. Whitfield County residents who earned their place on the fall list are Logan Cole and Lauren Parker of Dalton.
