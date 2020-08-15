Class Acts for Aug. 15

The Dalton Elks Lodge awarded $15,000 in total scholarships in July to 12 area students who graduated from local area high schools in 2020. Each student was awarded $1,250.
The students were:
• Zaelyn Bowman
• Austin Burt
• James Ledford
• Nancy Lopez
• Hannah Miller
• Isha Mittal
• Genevieve Oshier
• Megan Roberts
• Madelyn Tenny
• Elizabeth Threadgill
• Kirill Sniff
• Tyson Swope
In addition to these scholarships provided by the Dalton Elks Lodge, the Elks are providing more than $3.7 million in scholarships nationally this year.
Kathryn Barker of Cohutta, graduated from Berry College (class of 2020) with a bachelors degree in exercise science.
The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's five colleges -- the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business and the College of Science & Mathematics -- announced the those students who made their respective lists for summer 2020.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Area students include:
• Joseph Beal of Chatsworth
• Makenna Burris of Chatsworth
• Michael Carroll of Tunnel Hill
• Kymberlee Childers of Chatsworth
• Cortney Day of Chatsworth
• Molly Gunn of Dalton
• Seth Hutchinson of Tunnel Hill
• William Jackson of Rocky Face
• Ashley Johnston of Dalton
• Bowen Mahan of Chatsworth
• Evan Overton of Crandall
• Madelyn Phillips of Chatsworth
• Kathleen Ralston of Dalton
• Makenna Richards of Chatsworth
• William Rowland of Dalton
• Karson Shelton of Chatsworth
• Samuel Stuart of Dalton
• Jordan Torres of Dalton
