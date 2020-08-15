Class Acts for Aug. 15

The Dalton Elks Lodge awarded $15,000 in total scholarships in July to 12 area students who graduated from local area high schools in 2020. Each student was awarded $1,250.

The students were:

• Zaelyn Bowman

• Austin Burt

• James Ledford

• Nancy Lopez

• Hannah Miller

• Isha Mittal

• Genevieve Oshier

• Megan Roberts

• Madelyn Tenny

• Elizabeth Threadgill

• Kirill Sniff

• Tyson Swope

In addition to these scholarships provided by the Dalton Elks Lodge, the Elks are providing more than $3.7 million in scholarships nationally this year.

Kathryn Barker of Cohutta, graduated from Berry College (class of 2020) with a bachelors degree in exercise science.

The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's five colleges -- the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business and the College of Science & Mathematics -- announced the those students who made their respective lists for summer 2020.

Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Area students include:

• Joseph Beal of Chatsworth

• Makenna Burris of Chatsworth

• Michael Carroll of Tunnel Hill

• Kymberlee Childers of Chatsworth

• Cortney Day of Chatsworth

• Molly Gunn of Dalton

• Seth Hutchinson of Tunnel Hill

• William Jackson of Rocky Face

• Ashley Johnston of Dalton

• Bowen Mahan of Chatsworth

• Evan Overton of Crandall

• Madelyn Phillips of Chatsworth

• Kathleen Ralston of Dalton

• Makenna Richards of Chatsworth

• William Rowland of Dalton

• Karson Shelton of Chatsworth

• Samuel Stuart of Dalton

• Jordan Torres of Dalton

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you