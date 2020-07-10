Class acts for July 11

A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). The Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. Area students include:
• Ethan Carroll of Dalton, President's List
• Talmadge Martin of Dalton, President's List
• Jordan Belflower of Tunnel Hill, Dean's List
• Alysa Evans of Dalton, Dean's List
• Ryan Weeks of Dalton, Dean's List
Two students from Rocky Face were included on the Dean's List for the 2020 spring semester at Furman University. They are Olivia Elrod, the daughter of Ann Elrod and David Elrod, and Alexander Tucker, the son of Virna Tucker and Mark Tucker. The Dean's List is comprised of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of spring 2020. More than 1,100 students were recognized during VSU's 229th commencement.
Due to the ongoing global health crisis, VSU's graduation festivities, including a graduate school ceremony and an undergraduate ceremony, were held on a virtual stage and featured student speakers.
The entire university community was invited to gather around their televisions, computers, laptops, tablets or smartphones to honor the exceptional achievements of all the graduates, who were home celebrating with family and friends as their names were called.
"Our graduates have overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing pandemic, to do the hard work necessary to earn a college degree," said Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. "I am so proud of their tireless commitment, and I am inspired by the dedicated faculty and staff who supported these students on their journey to this day."
The following area residents graduated from VSU:
• Destiny Barber of Chatsworth, master of library and information science
• Austin Fowler of Dalton, master of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching
• Ronny Huggins of Cohutta, bachelor of science in organizational leadership
• Rebekah Wildes of Chatsworth, bachelor of arts in mathematics
