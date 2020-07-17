Nearly 240 students will be receive degrees from Piedmont College following the summer 2020 semester.
Piedmont's commencement ceremonies for 2020 spring and summer graduates is July 24.
Area graduates are:
• Karissa Baird of Chatsworth
• Judy Ballew of Dalton
• Miranda Buckner of Cohutta
• Wendy Byerts of Dalton
• Daisy Cardona-Kay of Dalton
• Ginger Figg of Dalton
• Aaron Garland of Tunnel Hill
• Dawlon Garrett of Chatsworth
• William Hopkins of Dalton
• Jenny Hunter of Chatsworth
• Nayeli Jacobo of Chatsworth
• Elizabeth Johnson of Chatsworth
• David Lea of Dalton
• Lauren Lea of Dalton
• Zachariah Miller of Dalton
• Sandra Mitchell of Chatsworth
• Brittany Norton of Tunnel Hill
• Toni Parker of Chatsworth
• Marcus Pritchett of Crandall
• Marcus Pritchett of Chatsworth
• Janna Pye of Dalton
• Desnie Roberts of Chatsworth
• Megan Roy of Cohutta
• Denise Smith of Chatsworth
• Joshua Stanley of Chatsworth
• Jenny Smith of Chatsworth
• Hannah Swilling of Dalton
• Sarah Tolleson of Dalton
• Seth Weaver of Chatsworth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.