Nearly 240 students will be receive degrees from Piedmont College following the summer 2020 semester.

Piedmont's commencement ceremonies for 2020 spring and summer graduates is July 24.

Area graduates are:

• Karissa Baird of Chatsworth

• Judy Ballew of Dalton

• Miranda Buckner of Cohutta

• Wendy Byerts of Dalton

• Daisy Cardona-Kay of Dalton

• Ginger Figg of Dalton

• Aaron Garland of Tunnel Hill

• Dawlon Garrett of Chatsworth

• William Hopkins of Dalton

• Jenny Hunter of Chatsworth

• Nayeli Jacobo of Chatsworth

• Elizabeth Johnson of Chatsworth

• David Lea of Dalton

• Lauren Lea of Dalton

• Zachariah Miller of Dalton

• Sandra Mitchell of Chatsworth

• Brittany Norton of Tunnel Hill

• Toni Parker of Chatsworth

• Marcus Pritchett of Crandall

• Marcus Pritchett of Chatsworth

• Janna Pye of Dalton

• Desnie Roberts of Chatsworth

• Megan Roy of Cohutta

• Denise Smith of Chatsworth

• Joshua Stanley of Chatsworth

• Jenny Smith of Chatsworth

• Hannah Swilling of Dalton

• Sarah Tolleson of Dalton

• Seth Weaver of Chatsworth

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you