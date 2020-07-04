Class Acts for July 4

Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Nearly 3,400 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees for the spring 2020 semester. Area graduates include:
• Juan Bautista of Chatsworth, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
• Brooke Bentley of Dalton, bachelor of science in psychology
• Trevor Bradford of Tunnel Hill, bachelor of science in computer science
• Eliut Bustamante of Dalton, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
• Charles Carmical of Dalton, bachelor of arts in international affairs
• Jack Creswell of Dalton, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
• Bailee Crossen of Cohutta, bachelor of science in computational applied math
• Andrew Crumbley of Chatsworth, bachelor of science in media and entertainment
• Jonathan Dillard of Chatsworth, bachelor of science in computer science
• Mitchell Eby of Chatsworth, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology
• Thomas Elrod Jr. of Dalton, bachelor of science in criminal justice
• Silvia Esteban of Dalton, bachelor of arts in modern languages and culture
• Estefania Garcia of Dalton, master of science in chemical sciences
• Dena Harrod of Dalton, bachelor of science in nursing
• Cathy Jackson of Chatsworth, master of science in information technology
• Marylee Johns of Dalton, bachelor of science in psychology
• Katherine Johnson of Rocky Face, bachelor of business administration in accounting
• James Neely of Dalton, bachelor of science in political science
• Samantha Newsome of Cohutta, bachelor of science in criminal justice
• Emily Odum of Tunnel Hill, bachelor of fine arts in digital animation
• Lucille Roberson of Dalton, bachelor of science in organizational and professional communication
• Marshall Sloan of Rocky Face, masters of education in secondary education
• Jonathan Smith of Chatsworth, educational specialist
• Savannah Stone of Dalton, bachelor of fine arts in digital animation
Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students representing 12 schools and colleges during the 2019-20 academic year. The following area students were among those who graduated:
• Jeremiah Bradley, Chatsworth, College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy; School of Business, master of business administration
• Kathryn Curtin, Dalton, College of Health Professions, master of athletic training
• Pate Jackson Duddleston, Dalton, School of Medicine, doctor of medicine
• Carl Westfall, Dalton, School of Business, master of business administration
Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the university. The following area students earned a place on one of the lists:
• Katelyn Crumbley, Dalton, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
• Lara Edgeman, Chatsworth, sophomore, College of Education, Dean's List
• Hannah Jackson, Rocky Face, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
• Bianca Maldonado, Dalton, junior, School of Business, President's List
• Veronica Miguel, Chatsworth, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
The following local students were named to the Dean's List by Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester:
• Eric Osuch of Dalton
• Jon Osuch of Dalton
Ivan Mora of Dalton was named to the Wake Forest University's Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. Students who achieve a 3.4 and no grade below a C were named to the list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.