Mason Grant of Dalton graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural education at the end of the 2020 spring semester.
The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Alysa Evans of Dalton, who received a bachelor of science in environmental engineering.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President's and Dean's Lists for the 2020 spring semester. To be eligible for the President's List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean's List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President's List students for:
Murray County: Aura Bautista, Tyler Callahan, Nayeli Capistran, Amanda Culberson, Olivia Curtis, Sylvia Earley, Andrew Eychaner, Tyler Gadd, Yuanyuan Gong, Daniel Gonzalez, Karla Gonzalez Cruz, Aubrianna Green, Curtis Gross, Stephanie Henry, Jason Hunter, Stephanie Hunter, Guadalupe Lopez, Brittany Lopez Alvarez, Daniel Nuckolls, Amber Ridley, Matthew Seay, Ashley Southerland, Shandi Warnix and Sarah Webb.
Whitfield County: Agustin Adame, George Astrain, Eddie Baez, Jessica Bartlett, Alex Belman, Erik Bibiano, Cierra Brown, Joel Burns, Ethan Canedo, Cristina Carrillo-Rosas, Makayla Cervantes, Alexis Contreras Hurtado, Brooke Cornette, Feliciano Diego, Carrie Dorsey, Ronnie Dunn, Heidi Edwards, Gregory Fish, Rachel Frankenberger, Elizabeth Garcia, Megan Gazaway, Linda Gomez, Karla Guillen, Whitney Holland, Kailyn Houser, Stephen Klarner, Hayleigh Kuhn, Robert Kyle, Megan Ledford, Joshua Lopez, Deidra Mathis, Jordan McClure, Alyssa McCollum, Myriam Moreno, Shelby Morrison, Maria Nunez Sandoval, Jessica Osborn, Alejandra Osegueda, Bonnie Patterson, Jennyfer Paucay, Jacob Pendley, Maria Pineda, Enrique Ponce, Greyson Renz, Anthoney Rhoten, Arturo Rodriguez-Guzman, Samantha Ruedas, Luiz Salaises, Anthony Sanders, Frances Scoggins, Jordan Smith, Maria Solis, Raul Soto, Michael Sparks, Maria Trejo, Jennifer Triana, Cassandra Urbano, Ashley Vineyard and Andrea Zavala.
Dean's List students for:
Murray County: Spencer Alexander, Linzee Brown, Taylor Casey, Eliseo Diaz Gomez, Kayla Guzman, Beverly Hyde, Alyssa Jones, Anna Owenby, Brandy Phillips, Megan Swanson, Tyler Tuck, Trena Wheat, Hailey Wright and Casey Young.
Whitfield County: Rodney Baggett, Latoya Bargo, Andres Beltran, Desha Crawl, Montserrath Cruz, Richard Eaker, Kevin Flamenco, Jasmin Garcia Barragan, Mark Gladden, Abigail Harris, Magali Herrera, Rachel Jordan, Yamileth Landaverde, David Lopez, Gustavo Martinez, Dennis Miller, Alejandro Mondragon, Esmeralda Monterrubio, Kyle Muse, Dora Nunez, Phillip Painter, Brandon Pinson, Timothy Quarles, Alexis Ramirez, Jimmy Ruiz, Jessica Santana, Jacob Sauceda, Crystal Simons, William Swantic, Maria Torres, Rebecca Vergara, Aaron Waggoner and Carre Welch.
Anna Cline of Dalton was named to the President's List at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance during the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the President's List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full time are named to the Deans' List of their respective schools.
Emier Bowman of Dalton graduated from Maryville (Tennessee) College, earning a bachelor of arts degree. Bowman majored in management.
