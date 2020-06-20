Peyton Gable of Dalton was named to the College of Charleston's spring 2020 President's List. To qualify for the President's List (highly distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) has awarded a $500 scholarship to one qualified student at each of the 26 high schools and five college and career academies in the northwest Georgia region. Two students at Trion High School received a scholarship of $250 each.
Usually presented to graduating high school seniors towards the end of the school year, the scholarships assist students with paying for their first year of college. This year, awarding the scholarships was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The local recipients of the 2020 GNTC Foundation scholarships are:
• Zane Cochran, Southeast Whitfield High School
• Jazmine Colindres, Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy
• Jasmine Collier, Phoenix High School
• Amelia McClure, Northwest Whitfield High School
• Nohemi Ramirez, Murray County High School
• Gisselle Reyes, Morris Innovative High School
• Autumn Sims, North Murray High School
• Karla Rivas Tirador, Dalton High School
• Trinity Wood, Coahulla Creek High School
"We are so honored to support the best and the brightest talent coming from every high school in our nine-county service area," said Lauretta Hannon, director of Institutional Advancement at GNTC. "We hope that these scholarships encourage the students and get them off to a terrific start at GNTC."
The Foundation at GNTC helps fund academic and support programs at the college throughout the year and has helped thousands of students in the northwest Georgia region attend college. GNTC employee donations on all six campuses and annual fundraising events raise resources for the GNTC High School Graduate Scholarships.
The Foundation Trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Linda Case, Dade County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County, Scott Tucker, Floyd County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; and Doris White, Walker County.
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Area students include:
• Mary Allen of Dalton
• Kyle Barnes of Dalton
• Macy Briley of Chatsworth
• Shane Bonifacious of Rocky Face
• Margaret Coles of Cohutta
• Abigail Crossen of Dalton
• Andrew Crumbley of Chatsworth
• Abbey Crump of Dalton
• Hellen Cruz of Dalton
• Tyler Davison of Dalton
• Catherine Duffy of Rocky Face
• Madeline Duffy of Rocky Face
• Jacob Dunlap of Resaca
• Marlee Ellis of Rocky Face
• Ana Espitia of Dalton
• Bianca Espitia of Dalton
• Grace Forthman of Dalton
• Abigail Fowler of Crandall
• Seth Godfrey of Cohutta
• Shelby Gordon of Dalton
• Kelly Hall of Dalton
• Saleta Hall of Dalton
• Kristen Halman of Dalton
• Charlene Hawkins of Dalton
• Janell Herrera of Dalton
• Layla Hicks of Tunnel Hill
• Christian Humphrey of Chatsworth
• Joe Huynh of Dalton
• Olivia Jones of Dalton
• Silvia Melgarejo of Dalton
• William O'Gwin of Dalton
• Julia Ortiz of Dalton
• Luis Ortiz of Dalton
• Victoria Owens of Chatsworth
• Kami Page of Chatsworth
• Rodrigo Paramo of Dalton
• Chloe Peters of Dalton
• Emily Rockholt of Dalton
• Elizabeth Rodriguez of Dalton
• Madelyn Rollins of Dalton
• Kelsey Schneller of Dalton
• Ansh Shah of Dalton
• Christine Tran of Dalton
• Jessica Tucker of Chatsworth
• John Upton of Dalton
Kennesaw State University congratulates the 7,220 students named to the spring 2020 Dean's List. Students enrolled in at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list. Area students include:
• Angeles Altamirano of Dalton
• Anthony Arias of Chatsworth
• Ninive Arriola of Dalton
• Jaden Baggett of Chatsworth
• Juan Bautista of Chatsworth
• Jantzen Calvo of Dalton
• Mia Cervantes of Dalton
• Gareth Chumley of Dalton
• Hunter Crow of Chatsworth
• Kayla Curtis of Eton
• Jonathan Dillard of Chatsworth
• Hunter Dixon of Rocky Face
• Angela Donka of Chatsworth
• Jafet Estrada of Dalton
• Taylor Estrada of Dalton
• Gilberto Garcia of Dalton
• Dakota Harrison of Chatsworth
• Laura Herrera of Dalton
• Mason Holmes of Dalton
• Austen Horn of Chatsworth
• Maria Hurtado Garcia of Dalton
• Johnny Huynh of Dalton
• Issac Gutierrez of Dalton
• Caroline Jenkins of Dalton
• Marylee Johns of Dalton
• Emily Jones of Cohutta
• Alyson Kountz of Dalton
• Jack Lindsay of Chatsworth
• Andy Magana of Dalton
• Baylee Mitchell of Rocky Face
• Enrique Moncayo of Dalton
• Luis Moreno of Dalton
• Trevor Morgan of Rocky Face
• Samantha Newsome of Cohutta
• Marixa Ortiz of Dalton
• Spencer Page of Chatsworth
• Justin Palmer of Rocky Face
• Sunny Patel of Dalton
• Kathryn Patrick of Dalton
• Javier Perez of Dalton
• Alexander Reisz of Dalton
• Lawrence Rich of Dalton
• David Rockholt of Dalton
• Alexandra Rowe of Dalton
• Cruz Ruiz of Dalton
• Esperanza Ruiz of Dalton
• Julia Smith of Rocky Face
• Rebekah Sweeney of Dalton
• Parker Teasley of Dalton
• Dana Trejo of Dalton
• Vinicio Vega-Herrera of Dalton
• Salome Vigil of Tunnel Hill
• Matthew Wakeman of Rocky Face
• Anara Wilson of Dalton
Kaley Long of Rocky Face was named to the Lincoln Memorial University Dean's List for the spring semester of 2020. To be placed on the Dean's List, a student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. Over 600 students were recognized for their achievement in the classroom.
Juan Velasquez Tercero of Dalton was part of the University of North Georgia's Enactus team that earned third place in the Unilever Bright Futures Project Accelerator competition at the national Enactus conference, which was held virtually.
Enactus is an entrepreneurial and service club for college students.
UNG's Enactus students participated in a variety of sustainability projects during the past year that led to the honor. With the initial $1,500 accelerator grant from Unilever, the UNG Enactus group purchased two recycling centers for the Interactive Neighborhood for Kids (INK) museum in Gainesville. It also set up a passive irrigation system with recycled bottles at INK.
Enactus students then learned how to make reusable bags out of old T-shirts and jewelry out of recycled products, with the intent to share those lessons at Hall County School District schools. UNG's Enactus also aims to help increase recycling in Hall schools.
The top-three finish earned UNG's Enactus group a $3,000 prize to further its efforts. The Sustainability Club and Students for Environmental Awareness have both committed to assist Enactus.
