Katherine Grace Anderson of Rocky Face has been named to the President's List at Clemson University for the spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.
Carter Thomas Pendley of Dalton has been named to the Dean's List at Clemson University for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
Reinhardt University announced students who made the President's List for the spring 2020 semester.
To earn President's List honors, students must have completed 12 hours during the semester, earning a GPA of 4.0, with no incompletes.
Area students included:
• Salvador Castillo, Dalton
• Elizabeth Gwendolyn Day, Dalton
• Holly Beth Heath, Dalton
• Michael Franklin Johnson, Chatsworth
• J.J. Trowell, Dalton
Samford University recognized 1,759 students named to the 2020 spring semester Dean's List.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Area students include:
• Bailey Bryant of Rocky Face
• Caroline Coleman of Dalton
• Mckenzi Marlow of Dalton
• Ann McIntosh of Rocky Face
