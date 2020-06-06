The following area students were named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Berry College.
The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
• Kathryn Barker of Cohutta
• Ashlyn Cox of Dalton
• James Poag of Dalton
• DeAndre Provine of Chatsworth
• Quinn Smith of Rocky Face
The following area students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Kenneth Barnett of Dalton
• Surbhi Bhatter of Dalton
• Taylor Boyett of Dalton
• Justin Deal of Dalton
• Nicholas Farris of Dalton
• Kameron Hawkins of Dalton
• Rachel Raisin of Dalton
• Caroline Ridley of Chatsworth
• Jonathan Shaheen of Dalton
• Laura Shaheen of Dalton
• Selma Shaheen of Dalton
The following are students have earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for spring 2020. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• Hillary Dong of Dalton
• Jacob Ferguson of Dalton
• Andrew Johnston of Dalton
• Erika Moreno of Dalton
• Corrin Street of Dalton
• Evan Stuart of Dalton
Amy Messick of Dalton made the spring 2020 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus and was among 735 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in three to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State University during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. Area students include:
• Jessica Alfaro of Dalton
• Grace Davenport of Chatsworth
• Wendy Hurtado of Dalton
• Bhumi Patel of Dalton
• Ishica Patel of Dalton
• Omar Lopez of Dalton
• Melissa Martinez of Dalton
To be eligible for the Dean's List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. Area students include:
• Elean Ajtun of Chatsworth
• Helan Amedi of Dalton
• Michael Ball of Chatsworth
• Jenifer Espitia of Dalton
• Erika Garcia of Dalton
• Alexis Hammond of Chatsworth
• Sadie Hoy of Dalton
• Fergus King of Cohutta
• Cristina Limas of Dalton
• Anahi Lopez of Dalton
• Rashun Mack of Tunnel Hill
• Arly Molina of Dalton
• Oscar Morales of Tunnel Hill
• Nia Quinn of Cohutta
• Robert Riesco of Rocky Face
• Mallory Sanford of Dalton
• Chengpeng Wu of Dalton
