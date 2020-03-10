More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2019 semester at the undergraduate, graduate and professional degree levels. Local graduates include:
• Dennis Beingolea of Dalton, bachelor's degree
• Jacqueline Hernandez of Dalton, bachelor's degree
• Andrew Lopez of Dalton, bachelor's degree
• Cassidy Ryan of Chatsworth, bachelor's degree
• Stephanie Watkins of Chatsworth, master's degree
Hunter Ciesa of Dalton is collaborating with students and volunteers to maintain Mount Hope Cemetery and help the City of Dahlonega promote tourism at the historical cemetery through a map and brochure, as well as use it as a learning lab.
Participants in the project are from the Appalachian Studies Center, Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis (IESA) and Biology Department at the University of North Georgia.
"By helping the city to digitally interpret this historical cemetery from America's first major gold rush in 1829, students will provide a new outdoor learning lab for K-12 field trips as well as boost Dahlonega's tourism efforts," said Sheri Hardee, dean of UNG's College of Education. "Our partnership with UNG's Biology Department means teachers will be able to re-envision this historical cemetery as a STEM venue to introduce students to research projects on lichens, invasive species, bird identification and urban corridors. It is a truly interdisciplinary initiative."
