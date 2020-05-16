More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University in the spring of 2020 and were honored by the university with a virtual celebration on May 6. Spring 2020 graduates are invited to return to the university to participate in an in-person, formal commencement when it is safe to do so. Local graduates include:
• Helan Amedi of Dalton, College of Arts & Sciences, a bachelor of arts majoring in political science with a concentration in international affairs
• Michael Ball of Chatsworth, College of the Arts, a bachelor of music majoring in music with a concentration in instrumental music education
• Alexander Dyer of Chatsworth, College of the Arts, a bachelor of arts majoring in film and video
• Dawei Liao of Dalton, College of Arts & Sciences and the College of the Arts, a bachelor of arts majoring in philosophy, and film and media
• Jessica Flores of Dalton, J. Mack Robinson College of Business, a bachelor of business administration majoring in marketing
• Julia Galloway of Dalton, College of Arts & Sciences, a bachelor of arts majoring in journalism with a concentration in multimedia reporting
• Hye Jeong Kwon of Dalton, College of the Arts, a master of music majoring in music with a concentration in choral Conducting
• Robert Riesco of Rocky Face, College of the Arts, a bachelor of arts majoring in film and media
• Mallory Sanford of Dalton, College of Arts & Sciences, a bachelor of arts majoring in speech communications
Nickolas Walker of Dalton graduated from Jacksonville State University during the spring 2020 semester as part of the largest class in university history. Walker earned a instructional technology degree. Due to COVID-19, JSU has postponed its spring commencement ceremony to Aug. 1.
Each spring, the University of North Georgia honors students who have excelled in the classroom.
This year, UNG is still recognizing these students' outstanding performance even as the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the final two months of the semester online. More than 100 awards recognize student achievements in 2019-20 including:.
• Brian Hilliard of Cohutta received the Georgia Mann Graduate Award in History.
• Colten Leonard of Rocky Face received the Outstanding Education Student Award-Secondary Education.
• Juan Roberto Velasquez Tercero of Dalton received the Management Excellence Award.
