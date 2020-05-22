Berry College in Rome recently announced its newest class of graduates, including the following area graduates:
• David Barbaree of Dalton
• Whitney Gribble of Chatsworth
• Quinn Smith of Rocky Face
• Caitlyn Wooldridge of Dalton
Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College in Milledgeville, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of spring 2020 including the following area graduates:
• Hannah Hensley of Chatsworth, who majored in accounting
• Lily Johnson of Dalton, who majored in Psychology
• Allison Pourquoi of Tunnel Hill, who majored in biology
• Jessica Wells of Dalton, who majored in secondary teacher education
The following area students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President's List for the spring 2020 semester at Georgia College
• Mary Mitchell of Dalton
• Anna Newberry of Dalton
• Taylor Ramsay of Dalton
The following area students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Georgia College:
• Beatriz Maldonado of Dalton
• Chloe Sirmans of Cohutta
Lauren Gordon of Dalton was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Gordon was initiated at University of Wyoming.
Gordon is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
