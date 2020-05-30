Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the spring semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List and the Distinguished Achievement List. On the President's Honor List from Dalton were Mason Grant and Brock Parham. The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
More than 730 Berea College students were named to the spring 2020 Dean's List. A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. For the spring 2020 term, the number of credits was reduced to three in light of the campus closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Area students included:
• Jose Cortes of Dalton
• Yessica Lopez Valdez of Dalton
• Cesar Martinez of Dalton
• Maria Martinez of Dalton
• Rigoberto Moreno of Dalton
The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of spring semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration on May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year. Area graduates included:
• Kameron Hawkins of Dalton, bachelor of science in civil engineering
• Evan Nelson of Dalton, bachelor of science in computer science
• Rachel Raisin of Dalton, bachelor of science in business administration
• Jose Sanchez-Rivera of Dalton, bachelor of science in electrical engineering
• Selma Shaheen of Dalton, bachelor of science in business administration
The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the spring 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll. Area students included:
• Emily Caroline Ross of Dalton
• Elizabeth Anne Wise of Dalton
Emily Lauren Adcock of Dalton was named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists. Adcock was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
For the spring 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates. Ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website starting May 8, which would have been the first of back-to-back days of commencement ceremonies.
• Michael Ary of Chatsworth, associate of business administration-management.
• English Brackett of Dalton, associate of arts-theatre pathway (distinction)
• Bethany Goodwin of Cohutta, associate of science-kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration (summa cum laude)
• Brian Hilliard of Cohutta, master of arts-history
• Colten Leonard of Rocky Face, bachelor of arts-history education (cum laude)
• Nicholas Ownbey of Rocky Face, associate of arts-business administration pathway.
• Molly Poplin of Dalton, bachelor of science-psychology.
• Alexis Snyder of Dalton, bachelor of science-interdisciplinary studies.
University of North Georgia President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2020 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List. Area students included:
• Bianca Carrillo of Chatsworth
• Clay Chambless of Dalton
• Juan Botello of Dalton
• English Brackett of Dalton
• Lynsey Bridges of Rocky Face
• Cecille Burgess of Rocky Face
• Hunter Ciesa of Dalton
• Bethany Goodwin of Cohutta
• Colten Leonard of Rocky Face
• Elena Leyssens of Dalton
• Rylee Maret of Dalton
• Hunter Mauldin of Chatsworth
• Aubrey McMahan of Chatsworth
• Alyssa Smith of Dalton
• Kyleigh Walker of Chatsworth
• Rachel Walker of Dalton
• Laura Wright of Dalton
The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2020. Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Area students included:
• Joseph Beal of Chatsworth
• Makenna Burris of Chatsworth
• Michael Carroll of Tunnel Hill
• Kymberlee Childers of Chatsworth
• Cortney Day of Chatsworth
• Molly Gunn of Dalton
• Seth Hutchinson of Tunnel Hill)
• William Jackson of Rocky Face
• Ashley Johnston of Dalton
• Bowen Mahan of Chatsworth
• Evan Overton of Crandall
• Madelyn Phillips of Chatsworth
• Kathleen Ralston of Dalton
• Makenna Richards of Chatsworth
• William Rowland of Dalton
• Karson Shelton of Chatsworth
• Samuel Stuart of Dalton
• Jordan Torres of Dalton
Brittney Baynes of Dalton has been named a Piedmont College Dean's Scholar. Students named as a Dean's Scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Piedmont College congratulates all of its spring 2020 graduates. The nearly 440 students included the following area students:
• Taylor Boyd of Tunnel Hill, master of arts in early childhood education
• Alejandra Brito of Dalton, master of arts in early childhood education
• Jordan Darby of Tunnel Hill, master of arts in early childhood education
• Kara Gorham of Dalton, education specialist in curriculum and instruction
• Miranda Gray of Dalton, education specialist in curriculum and instruction
• Philip King of Dalton, education specialist in curriculum and instruction
• Marilynn Martin of Dalton, education specialist in curriculum and instruction
• Kristin McCurdy of Chatsworth, education specialist in curriculum and instruction
• Sarah McKellar of Dalton, master of arts in early childhood education
• Derecha Seymour of Chatsworth, education specialist in curriculum and instruction
• Dustin Seymour of Chatsworth, education specialist in curriculum and instruction
• Lindsey Smedley of Dalton, master of arts in early childhood education
• Patrick Wingfield of Dalton, master of arts in middle grades education-social sciences
• Erik Zimmer of Chatsworth, education specialist in curriculum and instruction
• Margaret Zimmer of Chatsworth, education specialist in curriculum and instruction
