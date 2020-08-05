Class registration for fall/winter/spring classes (Aug. 10, 2020, to May 14, 2021) is underway this week at the Creative Arts Guild.
Join the Guild for classes in dance, music, visual arts and other offerings. The Guild has a full slate of fall classes available across disciplines and is taking strict measures to make sure students and staff are safe and healthy.
Register for classes at www.creativeartsguild.org/classes, but please call (706) 278-0168 if you need help or have questions. You can also make an appointment to visit the Guild Shop at the Dance & Gymnastics Center to purchase supplies. Fall classes begin on Monday, Aug. 10.
The Guild is a nonprofit organization established to serve the community and, in keeping with its mission to cultivate and sustain the arts in Dalton and its surrounding counties, offers year-round instruction in dance, visual arts, music and gymnastics for students of all ages. Classes can also be a great way to incorporate the arts into your virtual learning or home-school day.
Classes in music and visual arts are offered at the Guild’s 520 W. Waugh St. facility in Dalton. The Music Department provides private lessons in piano, voice, guitar, clarinet, oboe, saxophone, flute, brass instruments, percussion, violin, banjo and ukulele. All students have an opportunity to perform at seasonal recitals and concerts.
The Visual Arts Department offers classes for children and adults in drawing, painting, pottery, mixed media and art exploration. Specialty arts classes range from an introductory Discovering Art class to advanced Acrylic Painting and Life Drawing. Guild art students often have an opportunity to showcase their work in the Guild’s galleries.
A variety of classes and specialized training in dance and gymnastics are offered at the Guild Center, 2518 Cleveland Highway in Dalton. Ballet Dalton, the Guild’s resident pre-professional company, provides intense training needed to pursue a dance career. The Dance Department offers classes in ballet, pointe, jazz, modern, hip-hop, Capoeira and occasionally ballroom for students of all ages. The Dance Department and Ballet Dalton produce an annual original full-length ballet, "The Snow Queen," each fall, plus a spring recital each May.
Also available at the Guild Center: gymnastics, tumbling, parkour and visual art introduction classes. The competitive gymnastics team offers two training and competition tracks — compulsory and Xcel — allowing gymnasts flexibility in scheduling practices and choices in training level. All students participate in an annual Gymnastics Expo, a chance to showcase their skills and celebrate their accomplishments.
