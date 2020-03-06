Comedian Kenn Kington is the guest speaker at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattooga, Gordon, Murray & Whitfield Counties' annual "Stake Dinner" on Thursday at Crosspointe Christian Centre.
"Kenn Kington is one of the most popular comedians on SiriusXM radio," according to event organziers. "Kenn has been performing for over 20 years and is one of today's most sought out comedians. While mostly known for his comedy, Kenn has a passion for encouraging people. Speaking from his heart, he shares timeless truths in an always applicable, often sidesplitting manner."
For more information or to buy tickets, contact Robbie Slocumb at rslocumb@bgcgmw.org or call the club at (706) 529-5032.
