Alcoholics Anonymous
• Al-Anon meetings are held in the basement of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. and on Wednesday mornings at 11 at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Al-Anon has but one purpose, to help families and friends of alcoholics. Anyone who is affected by someone else’s alcoholism is welcome. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is at 901 W. Emery St. and Christ the King Lutheran Church is at 623 S. Thornton Ave.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held in the basement of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. All meetings are open to alcoholics or those who have an interest in the illness of alcoholism. The church is at 901 W. Emery St.
• Grateful Hearts, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, meets Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Dalton, 101 S. Selvidge St.
• One Day at a Time, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, meets Monday through Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m. at the Dalton Serenity Club at 720 N. Hamilton St.
• Sisters in Sobriety, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 806 W. Walnut Ave. Meetings are for women only.
• The 12 Steps and 12 Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Varnell Community Center, 100-253 S. Spring St.
Other
• Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Dalton Serenity Club at 720 N. Hamilton St.
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, part of Hamilton Health Care System, hosts Reading around the Tree on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. for all children who would like to attend. Children will gather around the tree in the facility while volunteers read books to them and then lead a craft related to the book. All craft supplies are provided free of charge. The program will take place each Wednesday except for the holiday weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and when Independence Day falls on a Wednesday.
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, part of Hamilton Health Care System, hosts an ongoing parent support group on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. for parents, grandparents, guardians and other family members of children with special needs. The meeting is held in the Southern Magnolia Rooms on the lower level of the facility at 1201 Burleyson Road. Children are welcome, and child care is provided. Also, pizza, drinks and an activity are part of the event. Please RSVP to Lisa Taylor at (706) 226-8911.
• A Breast Cancer Support Group meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. The group offers an informal setting where anyone going through treatment and breast cancer survivors can be supported through the fellowship of others of similar experiences. For more information, call Sally at (706) 463-6514.
• The Carpet Capital Camera Club meets at the Creative Arts Guild on the first Monday of each month (excluding holidays) at 6:30 p.m. Highlights include guest speakers, educational programs and photography field trips to interesting regional destinations. Visitors and new members are welcome. Yearly dues are $35. For more information, contact Bob Burns at (706) 264-7164 or visit the Carpet Capital Camera Club group page on Facebook.
• The Charles “Judy” Poag Murray County Senior Center has a Dance Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for seniors 50 and over on the third Tuesday of each month. Admission is $5. Attendees can bring pre-packaged snacks such as cakes, pies, cookies, chips and dip, and sandwiches. Drinks will be provided. Local entertainers will provide the music. For more information, call Gina at (706) 971-4933 or the senior center at (706) 695-2713.
• The Chatsworth Downtown Development Authority meets the fourth Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Meetings are at the Chatsworth-Eton-Murray County Chamber of Commerce office. The public is invited.
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teaches family history classes on the third Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is a free class and you can bring your laptop. The church is at 610 Shugart Road.
• City View Church of God at 3688 Chatsworth Highway hosts an Overcomers Freed Outreach program every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Nathan Case at (706) 671-3171 or David Mathis at (423) 304-3667.
• The Civil Air Patrol unit meets each Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Learning Tree Elementary School at 300 Tibbs Road. To find out more, call Eric Rochelle at (706) 847-9906.
• The Civil War Roundtable of Dalton Inc. meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Crown Gardens and Archives at 715 Chattanooga Ave. The Civil War Roundtable seeks to preserve history by sharing knowledge. Speakers have included authors, historians and researchers speaking on a variety of topics pertaining to the Civil War era, as well as interesting video presentations. Meetings are open to the public and visitors are welcome.
• The Dalton Civitan Club meets at noon on the first and third Wednesday of the month at the Dalton Golf & Country Club. Heath Patterson is the club president. He can be reached at (706) 847-3338 or heath@alphaomega.com.
• The Dalton Chess Club meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. Meetings are at 119 Davidson Drive. Bring your own sets and boards. All experience levels welcome. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, contact Thomas Young at (706) 237-2070 or thommagic@aol.com.
• The Dalton Lions Club meets the first and third Tuesday of each month except for July at 6 p.m. at the Oakwood Cafe.
• The Dalton Noon Lions Club meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Kelly’s.
• The Dalton Parkinson’s Disease Support Group, for patients and caregivers, meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 2701 Cleveland Highway. Everyone with Parkinson’s and their family and/or caregiver is invited. For more information, call (706) 280-0324.
• Dalton Place Senior Living has a Senior Caregiver Support Group on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Speakers promote discussion about issues or gather ideas about caregiving for seniors. Organizers say the group “is a safe place to vent without judgment and to get comfort without pity but with understanding.” The agenda is centered around caregivers’ requests. The group is free and open to the public. For more information, call (706) 277-7101. The facility is at 1300 W. Waugh St.
• The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP meets each fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. Everyone is welcome.
• The Dalton-Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets on the third Monday of the month at noon at Dalton City Hall in the council chambers.
• The Georgia Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, an international cultural and social organization for women, meets each month on the second and fourth Tuesday. For more information, contact Betty Ryan at (706) 370-5266, Charlotte Moss at (706) 313-1769 or Sharon D. Hurst at (706) 695-9524.
• The Georgia State Retirees Association meets the fourth Thursday of each month (except November) at the Western Sizzlin at 501 Legion Drive at noon. All retired state employees are invited to visit and join.
• Hamilton Hospice is looking for volunteers. Some activities include home improvement projects, sitting with patients to give caregivers a break or office assistance (filing, mailing, making phone calls). Hospice volunteers go through a brief training and orientation. There is no minimum requirement of hours to serve. For more information, visit hamiltonhealth.com/careers (click Volunteer at Hamilton) or call Megan Little at (706) 278-2848.
• The Hamilton Hospice Grief Support Group meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Royal Oaks, 1220 Broadrick Drive, Dalton. Refreshments are served. Call (706) 278-2848 to register or for more information.
• The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia meets the third Monday of each month at its shelter at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton at 6 p.m. The public is invited.
• The historic Huff House at 314 N. Selvidge St. is open to the public every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Special events may be scheduled by calling (706) 529-8082 during those hours or by emailing huffhouse314@gmail.com.
• La Leche League of Dalton meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church at 623 S. Thornton Ave. The nonprofit organization offers breastfeeding support and education free of charge. Babies and children are welcome at the meetings. Refreshments and a free lending library are provided. Direct questions to Rachel at (706) 639-3642, Heather at (706) 980-4028 or Patty at (706) 260-1384. Visit www.lalecheleague.org or www.lllofga.org for more information, and visit La Leche League of Dalton on Facebook.
• The Murray County Democrats meet the second Thursday of each month at the Charles “Judy” Poag Murray County Senior Center. There is a pot luck dinner at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting at 7. All local Democrats are invited. For more information, contact Elizabeth Gould at egould@windstream.net or (706) 696-9363.
• The Murray County High School Alumni Association meets at the Historic Wright Hotel on the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue in Chatsworth on the second Mondays of April and July at 6:30 p.m. The annual meeting is on the Sunday before Thanksgiving in conjunction with the Hall of Fame induction.
• The Murray County Industrial Development Authority typically meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. at the Chatsworth Water Works Commission, 620 S. Second St. Murray County IDA meetings are open to the public, except for executive session portions of the meetings.
• The Murray County Republican Party meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Charles “Judy” Poag Murray County Senior Center.
• The Murray County Veterans Memorial Committee has its monthly meeting the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Charles “Judy” Poag Murray County Senior Center. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Harrison Parker at (706) 695-5301.
• The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers two support groups for people living with a mental health condition and their friends and family members. NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is for adults with a mental health diagnosis and NAMI Family Support Group is for adult family members/friends. Both are confidential and are peer-facilitated. They meet on the second and fourth Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in separate rooms at Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. For more information contact NAMI Rome at (706) 506-5010 or at namiromega@gmail.com.
• The North Georgia Medical Group Managers Association meets on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call Lauren Owens at (706) 270-1920 or email info@ngmgma.com.
• The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Rock Bridge Children’s Ministry building on the corner of Pentz and Gordon streets (upstairs). For more information, call Sally Knox at (706) 463-6514 or email sknox88@gmail.com.
• The Northwest Georgia Parkinson’s Support Group, for patients and caregivers, meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 2701 Cleveland Highway. Everyone with Parkinson’s and their family and/or caregiver is invited.
• The Open Door grief support group, hosted by Tunnel Hill United Methodist Church, is designed for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Meetings offer a Christian-based, inclusive, non-judgmental place to gather and discuss the grief process. The group is led by Ron Houston and meetings include guest speakers. Meetings are Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Legacy Apartments Clubhouse. For more information, call Houston at (706) 483-6155 or the church office at (706) 673-4022.
• Overeaters Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. upstairs at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
• The Pilot Club of Chatsworth meets the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Little Rome restaurant in Chatsworth. To find out more about the club, call Jan McNeill at (706) 695-4313.
• The RossWoods Caregiver Support Group/Lunch and Learn meets on the last Tuesday of each month at RossWoods Adult Day Services from noon to 1:15 p.m. A light lunch is served. All caregivers are invited. Free respite and lunch will be provided for your loved one during the support group hour. If this is your first time, call (706) 270-9628 to register your loved one for lunch.
• A sexual assault and abuse adult support group meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. Group topics include healing activities; symptoms of trauma; feelings of guilt, shame, fear and anger; self-care and coping skills; and increasing self-esteem, self-awareness and coping skills. For more information or to register, contact Marlen at (706) 278-4769. Space is limited and snacks are provided.
• The Spring Place Ruritan Club meets the first Thursday of each month except July, usually at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church. A covered dish supper begins at 7 p.m. with a short business session following. For more information about the club, call (706) 695-6021.
• The USA Corvette Club meets on the third Friday of each month at 6 p.m. at 1800 Waring Road in Dalton. Dues are $25 a year. For more information, call Ronnie Barra at (706) 581-1289.
• The Varnell Community Club meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Varnell Community Center at 7 p.m. A home-cooked pot luck dinner is served and a business meeting covering shared ideas of community needs and service projects is held. The club votes on all projects and funding. There are often guest speakers. Meetings usually last no more than an hour and a half. For more information, call Bill Caylor at (706) 694-8296.
• Vision Quest, which seeks to help those with visual impairment live more independent lives, meets on the second Thursday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Dalton Recreation Center on Civic Drive.
• The Whitfield County Democratic Party meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about Whitfield County Democrats.
• The Whitfield County Republican Party meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at party headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about Whitfield County Republicans.
Ongoing
• The AARP Foundation is providing in-person tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program — and it's completely free. Locally, Tax-Aide is available on Saturdays through April 11 at the Mack Gaston Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Fridays through April 14 at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last year in Georgia, 1,232 volunteers with the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide helped citizens e-file 32,322 tax returns.
• The Blunt House, which dates to 1848, is open every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on request.
• The Hamilton House, built in 1840, is the oldest house in Dalton. The house showcases a hand-tufting room, a machine-tufting room and Crown Cotton Mill memorabilia. Visits may be scheduled by calling (706) 278-0217 or by emailing director@whitfieldmurray.org.
• The Heritage Room at the Huff House has a collection of native American artifacts that honor the early inhabitants of Whitfield County. A blowgun with darts and stickball racquets with a leather ball are authentic items made by Cherokee craftsmen, and there is a copy of Sequoyah’s syllabary. Some of the artifacts date back thousands of years. For special showings, email huffhouse314@gmail.com.
Monday
• The mayor and council of the City of Dalton meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a called work session at 5:30 p.m. and its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave.
Tuesday
• Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan holds a public meeting at 9 a.m. in the county annex. The public is encouraged to attend. The tentative agenda includes: Amendment: Appendix A, Article IV, 4-4 Lot Design, Sub-Section 4-4-14, Lot Area paragraph 1(a) on-site sewage, 2nd Reading; capital purchase: 2020 Ford Explorer for Public Works, $29,316 to be paid for from 2019 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds; capital purchase: 2020 Starcraft Allstar MVP 27, 24-passenger bus with wheelchair lift from Creative Bus Sales for the senior center, $64,984 to be paid for from 2019 SPLOST funds; proclamation: April 2020 as Donate Life Month supporting organ donors; amendment: The Code of Murray County, Chapter 54, Article V, Sec. 54-251, 1st Reading. Hogan will be available for questions or comments.
• Whitfield County Cooperative Extension and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library are collaborating to provide a free Home & Garden Lunch & Learn Series during the 2020 growing season. Sessions will be held the first and third Tuesdays each month from 12:12 to 12:44 p.m. at the library. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch. The topic for this date is Summer Lawn Success.
• Murray County Schools Superintendent Steve Loughridge delivers his State of the Schools address at 5 p.m. at Woodlawn Elementary.
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, 1201 Burleyson Road, holds a family support class at 6 p.m. in the Southern Magnolia Rooms on the first floor of the facility. Dr. Emily Brandt, a developmental and behavioral pediatrician, will provide an introduction to autism. This class is part of the institute's CHAMP series. CHAMP stands for Classes to Help, Advise and Motivate Parents. The sessions are held on the first Tuesday of each month. The CHAMP series is open to families of children of any age. Register by calling (706) 226-8911. Space is limited. Limited child care for children 12 and under will be available.
• Culinary Arts Instructor and Chef Jasa Joseph will show how preparing a three-course dinner can be fun and stress-free in a class that meets from 6 to 8:45 p.m., Creative Arts Guild officials say. Participants will learn how to prepare a full dinner that will include an appetizer, entree and dessert. The cost is $50. Class size is limited. To register, call (706) 529-3442.
Thursday
• The National Weather Service in Peachtree City and the Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency host a free Skywarn Storm Spotter training class at 6 p.m. Skywarn is a volunteer program with more than 230,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service. The class is open to anyone and will be at the Mack Gaston Community Center. To sign up, call Amy Ramsey with Whitfield EMA at (706) 876-2517.
Friday
• Roan School has a school council meeting at noon in the Design Room.
• Church Women United host a World Day of Prayer event at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. The church is at 2014 MLK Jr. Blvd.
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts the annual Student Arts Expo from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton. Art from local elementary, middle and high school students will be featured. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Savannah Thomas at savannaht@creativeartsguild.org or (706) 279-3129.
Saturday
• The Friends of the Library hosts a book sale at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts a St. Patty’s Day-themed concert with the Stringer’s Ridge Band at 7 p.m. at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors over 65 and all students. For more information, contact Guild Music Director Lisa Elders at (706) 259-1822 or lisae@creativeartsguild.org or visit www.facebook.com/StringersRidgeBand or www.creativeartsguild.org.
March 9
• The Kiwanis Club of Dalton meets at noon at the Dalton Convention Center. The guest speaker is Malisa Pedro with City of Refuge and Kid City.
• The Dalton-Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority Finance Committee meets at 2 p.m. in the second floor conference of City Hall.
• The Dalton Board of Education has a special meeting for required training at 2 p.m. at City Hall in the third floor conference room. The meeting also includes an executive session, which is typically closed to the public and the media.
• The Dalton Board of Education has a work session at 5 p.m. in the third floor conference room of City Hall. The board's regular meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets at 6 p.m. in the Wells Fargo building, fifth floor, in the large conference room, at 201 S. Hamilton St. The meeting is open to the public and can be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.
• The Lesche Women's Club meets at 7 p.m. at The Huff House, 314 Selvidge St. The program topic is a review of the book "Educated" by Tara Westover.
March 10
• Morris Innovative High School has a school council meeting at 4:15 p.m. in the media center.
March 11
• CHI Memorial’s mobile lung CT coach will be at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lung cancer screening is a test to look for signs of lung cancer in otherwise healthy people. The process takes less than 10 minutes and there is no need to do anything special to prepare for the screening. Private insurance companies cover lung cancer screening for high-risk individuals. Medicare and Medicaid also cover lung cancer screening. Grant funds are available for eligible uninsured and under-insured people to have the low-dose lung CT screening. If you feel you are at risk, call (423) 495-LUNG (5864) to discuss if a lung screening is right for you, or to schedule an appointment.
• Do you need help with food stamps or Medicaid services? The SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) team from the Latin American Association honors appointments at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their specialists can assist with a wide range of free bilingual services, including enrollment orientation, food stamp and Medicaid applications and renewals, sending support documents to the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), and advocating for cases directly with DFCS officials. An appointment is required. To make an appointment, contact Brandy Wyatt at (706) 876-1360 or Veronica Raymundo at (706) 272-1997. Raymundo can also provide more information about the association's SNAP team and services. There are a number of required documents for application and/or renewal of SNAP/Medicaid.
• Bradley Wellness Center offers a free CPR for Parents class from 6 to 7 p.m. Taught by Megan Stockburger, Bradley Wellness Center program supervisor, the class will include the basics of CPR, first aid and choking remedies for children and infants. Stockburger is a certified American Heart Association instructor. The class is designed for beginners and does not include formal certification. Registration is required to ensure proper materials. Register by calling (706) 278-9355. To receive assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids during this event, please let officials know when registering.
March 12
• Comedian Kenn Kington is the guest speaker at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattooga, Gordon, Murray & Whitfield Counties' annual “Stake Dinner” at Crosspointe Christian Centre. For more information or to buy tickets, contact Robbie Slocumb at rslocumb@bgcgmw.org or call the club at (706) 529-5032.
• The City of Dalton Historic Preservation Commission meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in the second floor conference room.
• The High School High Tech College and Career Fair is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Dalton Convention Center. The Whitfield County High School High Tech Program is a partnership between the Georgia Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities Inc., the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency and Whitfield County Schools. The Georgia Committee administers the statewide High School High Tech program, a community-based initiative providing high school juniors and seniors who have disabilities a link to academic and career-development experiences. Approximately 150 students from Whitfield, Murray, Walker, Fannin and Gilmer counties who are in the program are expected to attend the fair. Approximately 30 or more employers and postsecondary institutions will be present to share information about their business or college. The Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia is assisting with sponsoring this event.
• The 79th graduation of the Conasauga Circuit Drug Court Program is held at the Whitfield County Courthouse at 10 a.m. The ceremonies will be in the Jury Selection Room, across the hall from the old courtroom, and will be followed by a reception in the vending area on the bottom floor of the courthouse.
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association meets at Edna’s Restaurant for lunch at 12:30 p.m. followed by a program at 1:15 featuring Steve Loughridge, superintendent of Murray County Schools.
• The Board of Trustees of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library holds its quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. at the library, 310 Cappes St. in Dalton. This meeting is open to the public. The board will consider agenda items and actions and review proposed amendments and/or updates to the constitution and bylaws of the library. Proposed changes to the constitution and bylaws must be presented to the board for review at least two weeks prior to the meeting.
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts “Sip ‘n Craft” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton. Organizers say it is an art-themed event. Drop in anytime, bring your beverage of choice and get crafty. The cost is $20 and includes materials; no RSVP required. For more information, call (706) 278-0168 or visit www.creativeartsguild.org. Other events in the series are on April 9 and May 14.
March 13
• Dalton Middle School has a school council meeting at 11:30 a.m.
March 15
• Dr. Mary Walker’s time in Dalton during April 1864 is the focus of a program by researcher Michael Hitt for the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society meeting at 2:30 p.m. at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton. Walker was under contract with the U.S. government as a surgeon when she was captured at Nickajack Gap west of Tunnel Hill on April 10, 1864. She was taken to Confederate Gen. Joseph Johnston’s headquarters the next day and remained in Dalton until she was sent to Richmond on April 20.
March 16
• The Kiwanis Club of Dalton meets at noon at the Dalton Convention Center. The guest speakers are Claire Kyzer and Maria Rodriguez, both teachers at Dalton Public Schools, who will share information about the system's Dual Language Immersion programs in German and Spanish
March 17
• CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach provides mammography screenings at Franklin Dental and Braces at 2107 E. Walnut Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40, organizers say. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic workup is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call (423) 495-4040 or (866) 591-2254.
• Whitfield County Cooperative Extension and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library are collaborating to provide a free Home & Garden Lunch & Learn Series during the 2020 growing season. Sessions will be held the first and third Tuesdays each month from 12:12 to 12:44 p.m. at the library. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch. The topic on this date is Perennials for Pollinators.
March 19
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts the AARP Drive Safe Course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost for AARP members is $15. Nonmembers pay $20. You must preregister for this class as seating is limited. Call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700 to sign up.
• AdventHealth Murray hosts Dinner, Doctors and Discussions, a free educational event for the community, from 6 to 8 p.m. at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at East Ellijay, at 97 Hefner St. in Suite 203. The topic for this event is knee and hip arthritis. Orthopedic surgeon Adam Land of AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine will discuss non-operative and surgical options for knee and hip arthritis. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, visit AdventHealthMurray.com or call (706) 602-7800, ext. 2318.
March 20
• Blue Ridge School has a school council meeting at 1 p.m. in the conference room.
March 20-22
• The Dalton Arts Project presents the Dalton Dance Company in its spring dance concert “Seasons” on Friday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. in the Dalton High School theater. More than 100 dancers will participate in this program of passion, innovation and athleticism, organizers said. This high-energy dance concert of hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, ballet and tap techniques, fun and inspirational music, and lots of special technical effects explores the seasons of our lives through our dancing. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and are available at 411 N. Park Drive or the Dalton High School theater door on the day of the shows. For more information, call (706) 529-2787 or connect on Facebook and Instagram.
March 21
• The Whitfield County Republican Party Convention convenes at 10 a.m. at City of Refuge, 416 S. Glenwood Ave., Dalton, to elect delegates and alternates to the Congressional District Convention and State Convention for the purpose of selecting delegates to the Republican National Convention. The convention will also conduct other business as necessary. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee, which is to cover the cost of the county convention. For more information, contact Dianne Putnam, chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party, at whitfieldgop@gmail.com, or call or text (706) 217-5929.
• Dalton State College’s community engagement group SAVE, or Students Advocating for Volunteer Efforts, and Student Life partner with Better Angels, a citizens organization devoted to depolarizing America, to teach skills for having respectful conversations that clarify differences, search for common ground and affirm the importance of the relationship. This will also give participants a safe environment to practice those skills. The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m in Gignilliat Memorial Hall, room 101A. The cost is $15, which includes printed materials, light refreshments and lunch. The workshop is free to Dalton State students. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/rkgvy8n.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library's third annual Local Author Fest is from noon to 4 p.m. This is a family-oriented event celebrating readers, writers, publishers and their books that is free and open to the public. Local authors, illustrators and publishers can display and sell their books. The public can talk one-on-one with authors and have books signed. There will also be fun crafts for kids based on classic picture books, panel discussions and more. There will be something for all ages. Local authors interested in participating, email Brandy Wyatt at wyattb@ngrl.org.
March 23
• The Kiwanis Club of Dalton meets at noon at the Dalton Convention Center. The guest speaker is Tim Scott, superintendent of Dalton Public Schools, who will provide updates on the school system.
March 26
• Brookwood School has a school council meeting at 11:30 a.m.
• City Park has a school council meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the conference room.
April 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
April 7
• Whitfield County Cooperative Extension and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library are collaborating to provide a free Home & Garden Lunch & Learn Series during the 2020 growing season. Sessions will be held the first and third Tuesdays each month from 12:12 to 12:44 p.m. at the library. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch. The topic for this date is Fruit Trees, Bushes and Brambles.
April 9
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts “Sip ‘n Craft” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton. Organizers say it is a fun, art-themed event. Drop in anytime, bring your beverage of choice and get crafty. The cost is $20 and includes materials; no RSVP required. For more information, call (706) 278-0168 or visit www.creativeartsguild.org. The final event in the series is on May 14.
April 13
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Dalton City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
April 16
• A fashion show and dinner fundraiser called Catwalk for a Cause to benefit Jonathan's House, which helps foster children transition to adulthood, is at 6:30 p.m. at Walnut Hill Farm. The scheduled speaker is Miss Georgia Victoria Hill. She was first runner-up at the Miss America 2020 contest and has made supporting children in foster care her cause. To find out more about Catwalk for a Cause or to buy tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/catwalk-for-a-cause-presented-by-wildwood-charm-boutique-tickets-92422892359.
April 18
• The 20th annual Spring Place Ruritan Club Golf Tournament is at Indian Trace Golf Course. Proceeds support the club’s service projects in Murray County. The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m. The tournament is a four-man select shot event with space for up to 25 teams. The cost is $55 per person. Low score team prizes include $400 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third. There will also be a special prize for the player closest to the pin on the fifth hole. For the longest drives on holes 8 and 17, there are cash prizes of $75 each. The big award is a car from Chatsworth Ford for a hole-in-one on hole 18. Mulligans are $5 each for up to two per golfer. Range balls are extra. There will be a free barbecue lunch with homemade desserts for all participants at the awards ceremony in the clubhouse pavilion at the end of the tournament. Seniors (age 70 and up) will play from the red tees and will have their own longest drive prize on hole 17. For more information, call Chuck Smith at (706) 264-3968 or Vicki Bramblett at (706) 581-3959. Hole sponsorships are available for $125 each.
• The 14th Congressional District Convention of the Republican Party convenes at 10 a.m. at the Dalton Convention Center. The district convention will elect three delegates and three alternate delegates to the Republican National Convention. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee which is to cover the cost of the convention. For more information, contact Dianne Putnam, chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party, at whitfieldgop@gmail.com, or call or text (706) 217-5929.
April 21
• Whitfield County Cooperative Extension and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library are collaborating to provide a free Home & Garden Lunch & Learn Series during the 2020 growing season. Sessions will be held the first and third Tuesdays each month from 12:12 to 12:44 p.m. at the library. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch. The topic for this date is Garden and Landscape Insect Pests.
April 22
• Highland Rivers Health’s governing board meets at the Bartow Recovery and Wellness Center, 650 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Cartersville, at 10:30 a.m. The finance and compliance committees meet at 9:30, prior to the full board meeting. All meetings are open to the public.
April 22-24
• The Dalton Flower Show is held April 23-24 at the Mack Gaston Community Center. Horticulture will be received on April 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. Design/arrangements will be entered on April 23 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Judging will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and the show will be open to the public from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on April 23 and all day on April 24. For more information, call Brelinda Bolles at (706) 226-2154 or Julie Dyer at the Dalton-Whitfield County Senior Center at (706) 264-3271.
May 4
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
May 7
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association meets at the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center for a covered dish supper at 6 p.m. The program, which follows supper, features scholarship winners, member awards and a remembrance service.
May 11
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Dalton City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
May 14
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts “Sip ‘n Craft” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton. Organizers say it is a fun, art-themed event. Drop in anytime, bring your beverage of choice and get crafty. The cost is $20 and includes materials; no RSVP required. For more information, call (706) 278-0168 or visit www.creativeartsguild.org.
June 1
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
June 8
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Dalton City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
June 24
• Highland Rivers Health’s governing board meets at the Bartow Recovery and Wellness Center, 650 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Cartersville, at 10:30 a.m. The finance and compliance committees meet at 9:30, prior to the full board meeting. All meetings are open to the public.
July 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
July 20
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Professional Learning Den in the Annex. The meeting is open to the public.
Aug. 3
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 10
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Dalton City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Sept. 14
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Dalton City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Oct. 5
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at Park Creek School. The meeting is open to the public.
Nov. 2
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 9
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the City Park School auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.
Dec. 7
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 14
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Dalton City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Commented
