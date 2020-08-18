Today
• The Dalton Board of Education holds a property tax hearing and final millage meeting for fiscal year 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Dalton Middle School quad, 1250 Cross Plains Trail. The meeting will be available to view online. Go to the Dalton Public Schools website (www.daltonpublicschools.com), the link will be available at 5:15 p.m. To submit public comments, email them to BOEcomments@dalton.k12.ga.us. Comments for this meeting must be submitted before 3 p.m. Comment submissions must include your full name, address and phone number.
• The city of Varnell has its regular mayor and council meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall during which the property tax rate will be set. The public is invited. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
Wednesday
• The Downtown Dalton Development Authority board meets at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public. To access login instructions, visit www.downtowndalton.com. • The Brookwood School school council meets at noon at the school. A member may attend by Zoom if he or she cannot attend in person. Anyone interested in attending a school council meeting should come to the school. Anyone wishing to attend in person will need to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
Thursday
• The Whitfield County Board of Education holds property tax rate increase public hearings at 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton. The 7:30 a.m. meeting also has other items on the agenda, including an executive session typically closed to the public and the media, personnel and the request for an out-of-district student.
• The Anna Shaw Children's Institute hosts a webinar related to Georgia's education restart for special education students from 1 to 2 p.m. The presenter will be Craig Goodmark, Education Civil Rights Attorneys of Atlanta. The presentation will cover how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect special education services. To register, visit HamiltonHealth.com/asciwebinar.
• The Board of Trustees of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library holds its quarterly meeting at 4 p.m via online through Google Meet. To join this meeting you can call in using (225) 522-2436, PIN: 434 704 240 #. When joining this meeting, guests will be automatically muted, but will be able to converse through text chat. This meeting is open to the public. The board will consider agenda items and actions and review proposed amendments and/or updates to the constitution and bylaws of the public library. Proposed changes to the constitution and bylaws must be presented to the board for review at least two weeks prior to the meeting date.
Saturday
• The Dalton Elks Lodge will give out free bookbags at 11 a.m. The first 200 students will receive a free book bag full of school supplies. Each student must be enrolled in a Dalton Public or Whitfield County school. All students must be accompanied by an adult unless the student is 15 or older. One bookbag per student. The Dalton Elks Lodge is at 1212 Elkwood Drive.
Aug. 25
• The Westwood School school council meets at 1:30 p.m. at the school. A member may attend by Zoom if he or she cannot attend in person. Anyone interested in attending a school council meeting should come to the school. Anyone wishing to attend in person will need to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
• The Board of Trustees of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, serving Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties, holds its quarterly meeting at 5 p.m via online through Google Meet. To join this meeting you can call in using (334) 518-1092, PIN: 253 765 178#. When joining this meeting, guests will be automatically muted, but will be able to converse through text chat. This meeting is open to the public. The board will consider agenda items and actions and review proposed amendments and/or updates to the constitution and bylaws of the public library. Proposed changes to the constitution and bylaws must be presented to the board for review at least two weeks prior to the meeting date.
Sept. 10
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association has its monthly meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Lunch begins at noon followed by the business session at 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 14
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Sept. 18-20
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts Festival 2020. Events include a Preview Party, Indoor Patron Exhibit, Outdoor Artist Market, Children's Hill Area, Children's Art Market, self-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden and unique food trucks and vendors throughout the weekend. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org. The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 26
• The Dalton Walk to End Alzheimer's, which attracts thousands each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer's disease, will look different this year. Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer's Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Dalton and surrounding counties. On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer's and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer's Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a "view only" format on walk day at Burr Performance Arts Park to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer's. To register and receive the latest updates on this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's, visit georgiawalk.org.
Oct. 5
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at Park Creek School. The meeting is open to the public.
Oct. 9
• The Anna Shaw Children's Institute hosts the sixth annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. The institute follows social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Temple Grandin, an internationally known spokesperson with autism, will be the keynote speaker. Grandin's story was featured in "Temple Grandin," a movie about living with autism and using her talents to revolutionize practices for the humane handling of livestock. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals. For more information, contact Lindsey Coker, educational resource coordinator for the institute, at lcoker@hhcs.org.
Nov. 2
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 9
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the City Park School auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.
Dec. 7
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has its monthly meeting at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave., at 6:30 p.m. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 14
• The Dalton Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
