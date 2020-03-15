Compassion House receives basketball goal on National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Monday, Feb. 17, National Random Acts of Kindness Day, brought The Recreational Group to Compassion House with a beautiful basketball goal for families to enjoy. Compassion House officials are thankful to this great group of people, and a special thank you to Christa Lankford Speights, Josh Kinsey and Chase Sheram: "Thank you for thinking of our families and we know they will enjoy this immensely." Compassion House is a visitation center for children in foster care and their biological families and has been in operation since 2006.