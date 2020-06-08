Compassion House receives donation from Walmart Neighborhood Grocery

Compassion House recognizes the Walmart Neighborhood Grocery in Dalton for a generous donation. The donation allows the services of Compassion House to continue to impact families in the community with life-changing skills and by building or restoring the family unit. Stronger families make a stronger community and this community has been blessed with so many caring hearts. The heart and compassion of the Walmart Neighborhood Grocery is so needed at this time. A special thank you to Todd Patterson (store manager), Emily Phillips, Jennifer Hendrix and Amy Thomason with the Walmart Neighborhood Grocery. From left are Linda Clark, Compassion House director; Jan Langham, grief counselor; Patterson; and Thomason.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you